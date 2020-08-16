Alibaba : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
阿 里 巴 巴 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 9988)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
We are making this announcement pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
We filed a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States ("SEC") in relation to our holdings report on our interests in publicly traded companies for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 pursuant to section 13(f) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Form 13F requires filing by any company that exercises investment discretion over US$100 million or more in equity securities set out in the official list of Section 13(f) securities published by the SEC (primarily includes U.S. exchange-traded stocks, shares of closed-end investment companies, and shares of exchange-traded funds). We typically make investments in both listed and unlisted equities as part of our long-term strategy to strengthen our digital economy. For details, please refer to the attached Form 13F.
SEC FORM 13F-HR
Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 06-30-2020
Form 13F Summary Page
Form 13F Information Table Entry
7
Total:
Form 13F Information Table Value
1,179,264
Total:
(thousands)
SEC FORM 13-F Information Table
