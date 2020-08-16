Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
Alibaba : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

08/16/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

We have one class of shares, and each holder of our shares is entitled to one vote per share. As the Alibaba Partnership's director nomination rights are categorized as a weighted voting rights structure (the "WVR structure") under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"), we are deemed as a company with a WVR structure. Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in a company with a WVR structure. Our American depositary shares, each representing eight of our shares, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States under the symbol BABA.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

阿 里 巴 巴 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9988)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

We are making this announcement pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

We filed a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States ("SEC") in relation to our holdings report on our interests in publicly traded companies for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 pursuant to section 13(f) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Form 13F requires filing by any company that exercises investment discretion over US$100 million or more in equity securities set out in the official list of Section 13(f) securities published by the SEC (primarily includes U.S. exchange-traded stocks, shares of closed-end investment companies, and shares of exchange-traded funds). We typically make investments in both listed and unlisted equities as part of our long-term strategy to strengthen our digital economy. For details, please refer to the attached Form 13F.

By order of the Board

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Timothy A. STEINERT

Secretary

Hong Kong, August 16, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, our board of directors is comprised of Mr. Daniel Yong ZHANG as the chairman, Mr. Jack Yun MA, Mr. Joseph C. TSAI, Mr. J. Michael EVANS and Mr. Eric Xiandong JING as directors, and Mr. Chee Hwa TUNG, Mr. Walter Teh Ming KWAUK, Mr. Jerry YANG, Mr. E. Börje EKHOLM and Ms. Wan Ling MARTELLO as independent directors.

SEC FORM 13F-HR

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has

not determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0006

FORM 13F

Expires:

Oct 31,

2018

FORM 13F COVER PAGE

Estimated average burden

hours per

23.8

response:

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 06-30-2020

Check here if Amendment

Amendment Number:

This Amendment (Check only one.):

is a restatement.

adds new holdings entries.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

Address:

Form 13F File Number:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

26/F TOWER ONE TIMES SQUARE 1 MATHESON STREET CAUSEWAY BAY, K3 00000

028-17240

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

Timothy A. Steinert

Title:

Company Secretary

Phone:

212-328-0559

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

/s/ Timothy A. Steinert

Causeway Bay, K3

08-14-2020

[Signature]

[City, State]

[Date]

Report Type (Check only one.):

  • 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this

2

SEC FORM 13F-HR

report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

Form 13F Summary Page

Report Summary:

Number of Other Included

0

Managers:

Form 13F Information Table Entry

7

Total:

Form 13F Information Table Value

1,179,264

Total:

(thousands)

List of Other Included Managers:

Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F file number(s) of all institutional investment managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.

[If there are no entries in this list, state "NONE" and omit the column headings and list entries.]

NONE

3

SEC FORM 13-F Information Table

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not

determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0006

FORM 13F

Expires:

Oct 31, 2018

FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE

Estimated average burden

response:

23.8

hours per

COLUMN

COLUMN 2

COLUMN

COLUMN

COLUMN 5

COLUMN 6

COLUMN

COLUMN 8

1

3

4

7

VALUE

SHRS

SH/ PUT/

INVESTMENT

OTHER

VOTING AUTHORITY

OR

NAME OF

TITLE OF

CUSIP

(x$1000)

PRN AMT PRN CALL DISCRETION

MANAGER

SOLE SHARED NONE

ISSUER

CLASS

BEST INC

SPONSORED

08653C106

42,800

10,000,000

SH

SOLE

10,000,000

0

0

ADS

BILIBILI

SPONS ADS

090040106

463,200

10,000,000

SH

SOLE

10,000,000

0

0

INC

REP Z

COOTEK

SPONSORED

CAYMAN

21718L102

15,069

2,122,328

SH

SOLE

2,122,328

0

0

INC

ADS

GROUPON

COM NEW

399473206

29,873

1,648,600

SH

SOLE

1,648,600

0

0

INC

LYFT INC

CL A COM

55087P104

238,522

7,225,763

SH

SOLE

7,225,763

0

0

MOMO

ADR

60879B107

87,400

5,000,000

SH

SOLE

5,000,000

0

0

INC

WEIBO

SPONSORED

948596101

302,400

9,000,000

SH

SOLE

9,000,000

0

0

CORP

ADR

4

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:07:02 UTC
