ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
Alibaba : Owned Newspaper South China Morning Post Cuts Executive Pay

04/22/2020 | 03:26am EDT

By Yifan Wang

South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based newspaper owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, said it is cutting executives' pay and asking employees to take unpaid leave, as the media firm's revenue takes a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Gary Liu and Editor-in-Chief Tammy Tam, together with 25 other executives, have agreed to immediate salary reductions, the newspaper said on its website Wednesday.

All staff with monthly salaries of over HK$20,000 (US$2,580) have been asked to take three weeks of unpaid leave by the end of March next year, it added.

The newspaper said it has cut "a limited number" of jobs due to redundancy, and is freezing salaries, other than pay raises for promotions.

Revenues have declined significantly due to the global health crisis, as well as months of local social protest last year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

