Alibaba : Raises $11.2 Billion in Hong Kong Listing -- Update

By Joanne Chiu

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has pulled off a blockbuster Hong Kong stock sale even as protests rage in the city, in a deal packed with auspicious numbers.

The Hangzhou, China-based said Wednesday it had raised 88 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$11.2 billion), by selling stock at HK$176 (US$22.49) a share.

The offer price represents a less than 3% discount to Alibaba's last closing price in New York, where it has a market value of nearly half a trillion dollars. Follow-on stock offerings are typically priced slightly cheaper than the outstanding shares.

In Chinese, the number eight is considered lucky. Two eights sounds like the "baba" from Alibaba, and the company's chosen stock code, 9988, suggests long-lasting prosperity or the continued success of Alibaba.

Alibaba also stuck an eight in the ceiling price it previously set for the slice of the offering reserved for individual investors--HK$188--although they will now pay the same HK$176 as institutional investors.

Lucky stock codes are a longstanding tradition in Hong Kong. The code for the Hong Kong Tracker Fund, a government-backed exchange-traded fund, is 2800, with the first two digits implying it will be "easy to get rich."

Alibaba, which operates the Taobao and Tmall websites, stopped taking U.S. orders early, amid strong demand.

Individual investors were originally set to account for just 2.5% of the deal. But they placed orders of more than 40 times the amount they were offered, according to a person familiar with the situation. That triggered an adjustment known as a clawback mechanism, and they will now account for 10% of the stock sale, or 50 million shares.

The overall sum raised could rise to nearly US$13 billion if the underwriting banks exercise an option to sell 15% more shares in the days after the stock starts trading on Nov. 26.

Many investors had asked for a discount of 5% or more, larger than the 2.9% Alibaba settled on. One asset manager said the keen pricing reflected Alibaba's dominant position in Chinese e-commerce and the prospect of future demand from mainland investors via Stock Connect, which links Hong Kong's stock market with those of Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The company's American Depositary Shares shares closed at US$185.25 Tuesday. With each ADS equivalent to eight Hong Kong shares and the Hong Kong dollar pegged to its U.S. counterpart in a range of 7.75 to 7.85 per dollar, the two stock prices will appear similar.

The listing, one of the largest in 2019, is a show of confidence in Hong Kong, suffering months of unrest and escalating violence between antigovernment protesters and police. In October, average daily turnover on the city's stock market was HK$75.9 billion, down nearly 20% from a year earlier.

The New York Stock Exchange beat out Hong Kong for Alibaba's record-setting $25 billion initial public offering in 2014. The Hong Kong exchange has since relaxed rules requiring companies to stick to the principle of "one share, one vote."

Alibaba has a complicated governance structure that gives Jack Ma and other founders and executives more control than other shareholders.

The shares will be eligible to join the Hang Seng Composite index, a broad gauge of the Hong Kong stock market. In 2020 they could also be added to the benchmark Hang Seng Index, depending on the results of a consultation by the index compiler on the treatment of companies with dual-class shares.

Next year they could also be added to the stock connect program. Shares in Xiaomi Corp. and Meituan, two Chinese technology companies with dual-class stock, are already included in the cross-border trading link.

The secondary listing will help Alibaba fund initiatives outside e-commerce, such as cloud computing and entertainment. The company's core businesses also face tough competition from domestic rivals such as Pinduoduo Inc. and Meituan Dianping.

Chinese investment bank China International Capital Corp., known as CICC, and Credit Suisse Group AG are the most senior financial advisers on the deal--joint sponsors, in local terminology. They are working alongside Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

