Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/23 06:30:00 pm
176.98 USD   -3.03%
02:20aALIBABA : Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial
BU
09/23Oddball Policies Give Boost To China's Insurers -- WSJ
DJ
09/21Walmart Set to Stop Sales of E-Cigarettes -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:20am EDT

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA, “Alibaba Group”) and Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. (“Ant Financial”) today announced that Alibaba Group has received a newly-issued 33% equity interest in Ant Financial following the satisfaction of the closing conditions set forth in the 2014 transaction agreements and the relevant amendments to those agreements.

Upon closing of the issuance, the profit-sharing arrangement under which Ant Financial previously paid fees amounting to 37.5% of its pre-tax profits to Alibaba Group was terminated.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years.

About Ant Financial

Ant Financial is focused on serving small and micro enterprises, as well as individuals. Ant Financial is dedicated to bringing the world more equal opportunities through building a technology-driven open ecosystem and working with other financial institutions to support the future financial needs of society. Brands under Ant Financial include Alipay, Ant Fortune, Zhima Credit and MYbank.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
02:20aALIBABA : Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial
BU
09/23Oddball Policies Give Boost To China's Insurers -- WSJ
DJ
09/21Walmart Set to Stop Sales of E-Cigarettes -- WSJ
DJ
09/19Cash May Be King in India But Google Is Prince of Mobile Payments
DJ
09/12Amid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
RE
09/12Singapore's Vertex adds $290 million venture fund for high-growth tech firms
RE
09/12ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Biotech Acts to Revive Hong Kong IPO Market
DJ
09/10ALIBABA : Jack Ma retires as Alibaba's chairman
AQ
09/10ALIBABA : Jack Ma formally retires, CEO Daniel Zhang succeeds
AQ
09/10ALIBABA : Unveils Six New Company Values for the Digital Era
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 511 B
EBIT 2020 94 474 M
Net income 2020 88 201 M
Finance 2020 204 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 38,7x
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,02x
EV / Sales2021 4,50x
Capitalization 3 279 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 1 561,91  CNY
Last Close Price 1 259,51  CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Financial Officer-Taobao Marketplace
Independent Director
Executive Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING29.12%460 780
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%57 326
JD.COM44.91%45 137
PINDUODUO INC50.71%39 332
SHOPIFY INC (US)126.26%36 769
EBAY INC.43.36%33 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group