Alibaba : Robust Ecosystem Supercharges 2018 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) today officially kicked off
the 2018 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in China’s capital, promising
this year’s mega-event will be the largest-ever in terms of scale and
reach.
Businesses within the Alibaba ecosystem will jointly offer hundreds of
millions of consumers an enriching experience that supports their
pursuit of high-quality products, entertainment and fast, reliable
services. The Festival will also demonstrate the enthusiasm of consumers
and brands embracing Alibaba’s New Retail strategy – the convergence of
online and offline retail through technology.
“This year marks the 10th anniversary of 11.11. On the back of China’s
explosive digital transformation, the Festival’s astounding growth over
the past decade has powered the steady growth of quality consumption
sought by Chinese shoppers. The evolution also showcases the development
of the Alibaba ecosystem over time expanding well beyond e-commerce,”
said Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang.
Zhang conceived 11.11 as a concept a decade ago, turning “Single’s Day”
on the Chinese calendar into the world’s largest annual shopping event.
The first 11.11 in 2009 brought in US$7.8 million in gross merchandise
value (GMV). Total GMV generated in 2017 was US$25.3 billion. Over the
past decade, China’s number of Internet users has risen to 802 million
and 98% of them are mobile1. Alibaba has captured the hearts
and minds of these Chinese consumers and expects to keep leading the way
in retail innovation.
“Over the last two years, we have pioneered the concept of New Retail to
accelerate the digital transformation of the offline. We are excited by
the impressive results achieved to date and will continue to be the
driving force innovating for merchants and customers in the coming
decades. We aim to become both the number-one business partner for
brands and the number-one shopping destination for consumers,” Zhang
added.
This year, 500,000 items will be available for pre-order on Tmall from
October 20. Customers can enjoy additional promotional coupons on Mobile
Taobao and Mobile Tmall. Specifically, the 2018 11.11 Global Shopping
Festival will have the following features made possible by New Retail
and interactive initiatives:
-
Brand Innovation
Tmall will continue to give brands access
to new digital capabilities – 180,000 brands from China and around the
world will participate in this year’s celebration. 200,000 smart
stores in China across the apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, beauty
products, automobile and home décor industries will help boost traffic
to offline and online shopping destinations. Tmall Global provides
3,700 categories of imported goods from 75 countries and regions on
its platform.
-
International Consumers
Tmall World, AliExpress and Lazada
will bring the event to hundreds of millions of overseas users, making
11.11 a truly global event. Lazada will host its first 11.11 Shopping
Festival across six countries in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand,
Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, offering more engaged consumer
experience and the biggest discounts of the year from LazMall and
Lazada marketplace.
-
Participation of Local Services
Ele.me’s on-demand
platform will provide delivery services for select Starbucks stores
across 11 Chinese cities, including full-service coverage in Beijing
and Shanghai. In addition, 150,000 merchant partners of Koubei will
offer half-price discounts on catering, beauty and hair salons and
karaoke bars.
-
New Opportunities for Small Merchants
200,000 mom-and-pop
stores powered by Alibaba’s Ling Shou Tong (which translates as
“retail integrated”) will provide online sales promotions, along with
augmented reality-based red packets that offer discounts at 3,000
“Tmall Corner Stores.” Rural Taobao will also bring coupons to its
services in 800 counties across 29 provinces in China.
-
Dining and Supermarket
Hema supermarket will designate
11.11 signature stores featuring a number of promotions. RT-Mart will
complete the makeover of its nearly 400 stores, fully equipping them
with New Retail capabilities.
-
Star-studded Entertainment
Tmall Collection’s “See Now,
Buy Now” Fashion Show will be broadcast live on ten platforms
including Taobao, Youku, Weibo and Toutiao on October 20, starting at
6pm in China. This will provide millions of customers the opportunity
to buy their favorite items on the spot and vote for their favorite
looks to create a trend report. In addition, the signature countdown
Gala will be held on November 10 in Shanghai’s Mercedes Benz Arena,
featuring renowned stars.
About the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
The 11.11 shopping festival began in 2009 with participation from just
27 merchants as an event for merchants and consumers to raise awareness
about the value of online shopping. Last year, nearly 140,000 brands and
merchants participated in the event, with consumers spending RMB168.2
billion (USD25.3 billion) during the 24-hour period. For additional
history and facts from last year’s festival, as well as the latest news
and updates on the 2018 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, please visit
Alizila: http://www.alizila.com
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere and
the company aims to achieve sustainable growth for 102 years. For fiscal
year ended March 2018, the company reported revenues of US$39.9 billion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005166/en/