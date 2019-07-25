Alibaba : Salesforce Partners With Alibaba for China Expansion

By Martin Mou

Salesforce is partnering with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to expand its business in greater China, the U.S. cloud-based service provider said.

Alibaba will become the exclusive provider of Salesforce to customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Salesforce will become the exclusive enterprise customer-relationship-management product suite sold by Alibaba, Salesforce said Wednesday.

Services that Salesforce intends to the sell via the partnership include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Platform.

