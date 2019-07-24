Alibaba : Salesforce expands footprint into China with Alibaba partnership

"Alibaba will become the exclusive provider of Salesforce to customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Salesforce will become the exclusive enterprise CRM product suite sold by Alibaba," the company said in a blog https://sforce.co/2SAnPiX.

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that San Francisco-based Salesforce intends to sell in the regions include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Platform, the company said.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)