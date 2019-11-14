Alibaba Seeks $13 Billion in Share Sale -- WSJ

By Stu Woo

BEIJING -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s leaders used the code "Project Orange" to discuss the company's blockbuster initial public offering in 2014. Now they are close to seeing the fruition of "Project Tangerine," the internal name for their effort to raise roughly $13 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The Chinese online retailer said Wednesday that it had applied for the offering on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The move gives the Asian financial hub a vote of confidence after monthslong demonstrations and sometimes-violent clashes between antigovernment protesters and police.

Alibaba said in a U.S. filing that based on Tuesday's closing price for its U.S.-traded stock, it could raise up to $13.38 billion. That figure assumes the banks underwriting the deal exercise an option to buy more shares.

The company said it would determine the deal's price on or around Nov. 20, and trading would start around four business days later, or Nov. 26.

In this filing, and a second document made public in Hong Kong, Alibaba said it would use the proceeds to expand relatively new businesses, particularly Ele.me, a food-delivery service; Fliggy, an online-travel business; and Youku, a popular Chinese online-video platform. The company said it would also use the funds to invest in cloud computing and offline retail.

While Alibaba dominates China's online-retail market, holding about a two-thirds share, its newer initiatives such as cloud computing and entertainment are bleeding money amid tough competition.

In a note outlining the terms of the offering, one of the banks said the deal had launched and Alibaba would take orders for the shares, as well as running a roadshow for prospective investors, until Nov. 19. Alibaba will use the stock ticker 9988, the term sheet showed.

Alibaba is China's most valuable company by market capitalization, worth nearly half a trillion dollars.

The company reported a 40% rise in quarterly sales earlier this month and on Monday set another record for its annual Nov. 11 "Singles Day," marketing stunt, selling $38.3 billion in goods. The company largely makes money on selling ads and taking commissions on some sales.

China International Capital Corp., the Chinese investment bank known as CICC, and Credit Suisse Group AG are the most senior financial advisers on the deal, a role known in Hong Kong as joint sponsors. They are working alongside Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, the U.S. filing showed.

Alibaba in August postponed plans for its Hong Kong listing because of the city's political instability and poor market conditions. While protests continue to roil Hong Kong, the company was eager to go ahead with the offering because the market conditions did improve, one person familiar with the plans said.

Alibaba's leaders were drawn to Hong Kong for its secondary listing, believing it would give them a foundation of China-based shareholders who actually see and use the company's products daily, this person added.

The secondary listing would be a consolation prize for Hong Kong, which in 2014 lost out to New York on Alibaba's record-setting $25 billion IPO. Alibaba initially wanted to list in the semiautonomous Chinese city, but at the time Hong Kong wouldn't budge on its "one shareholder, one vote" principle for the company, which has a complicated governance structure that gives Jack Ma and other founders and executives more control than other shareholders. The city's exchange later eased its rules, helping it draw IPOs of some of China's most valuable startups.

Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

