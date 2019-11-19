Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : Set to Raise $11.2 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 11:54pm EST

By Joanne Chiu

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has pulled off a blockbuster Hong Kong stock sale even as protests rage in the city, in a deal packed with auspicious numbers.

The Hangzhou, China-based company has guided institutional investors that its offering will be priced later Wednesday at 176 Hong Kong dollars (US$22.49), according to people familiar with the situation. That would imply gross proceeds of HK$88 billion ($11.2 billion).

The guidance represents a 2.9% discount to Alibaba's last closing price in New York, where it has a market value of nearly half a trillion dollars. Follow-on stock offerings are typically priced slightly cheaper than the outstanding shares.

In Chinese, the number eight is considered lucky. Two eights sounds like the "baba" from Alibaba, and the company's chosen stock code, 9988, suggests long-lasting prosperity or the continued success of Alibaba.

Alibaba also stuck an eight in the ceiling price it previously set for the slice of the offering reserved for individual investors--HK$188--although they will now pay the same HK$176 as institutional investors.

Lucky stock codes are a longstanding tradition in Hong Kong. The code for the Hong Kong Tracker Fund, a government-backed exchange-traded fund, is 2800, with the first two digits implying it will be "easy to get rich."

The company will announce the final pricing before U.S. markets open Wednesday. The sum raised could rise to nearly US$13 billion if the underwriting banks exercise an option to sell 15% more shares in the days after the stock starts trading on Nov. 26.

Many investors had asked for a discount of 5% or more, larger than the 2.9% Alibaba settled on. One asset manager said the keen pricing reflected Alibaba's dominant position in Chinese e-commerce and the prospect of future demand from mainland investors via Stock Connect, which links Hong Kong's stock market with those of Shanghai and Shenzhen. Alibaba's stock won't initially be eligible for the program.

Alibaba, which operates the Taobao and Tmall websites, stopped taking U.S. orders early, and the stock sale was oversubscribed several times.

The company's American Depositary Shares shares closed at $185.25 Tuesday. With each ADS equivalent to eight Hong Kong shares and the Hong Kong dollar pegged to its U.S. counterpart in a range of 7.75 to 7.85 per dollar, the two stock prices will appear similar.

The listing, one of the largest in 2019, is a show of confidence in Hong Kong, suffering months of unrest and escalating violence between antigovernment protesters and police. In October, average daily turnover on the city's stock market was HK$75.9 billion, down nearly 20% from a year earlier.

The New York Stock Exchange beat out Hong Kong for Alibaba's record-setting $25 billion initial public offering in 2014. The Hong Kong exchange has since relaxed rules requiring companies to stick to the principle of "one share, one vote."

The secondary listing will help Alibaba fund initiatives outside e-commerce, such as cloud computing and entertainment. The company's core businesses also face tough competition from domestic rivals such as Pinduoduo Inc. and Meituan Dianping.

Chinese investment bank China International Capital Corp., known as CICC, and Credit Suisse Group AG are the most senior financial advisers on the deal--joint sponsors, in local terminology. They are working alongside Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
11/19ALIBABA : Set to Raise $11.2 Billion in Hong Kong Listing
DJ
11/19ALIBABA CLOUD : Powered $1B of GMV in 68 Seconds, with Zero Downtime During 11.1..
BU
11/19ALIBABA : $13 Billion Hong Kong Share Sale Oversubscribed
DJ
11/19Tech Up On Growth Outlook -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/19Paris mayor rings alarm over Airbnb Olympic deal
RE
11/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/19US companies stuck with lawsuits and investigations
11/19China's Megvii seeks approval for Hong Kong IPO despite U.S. blacklist - sour..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 517 B
EBIT 2020 95 453 M
Net income 2020 141 B
Finance 2020 272 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
EV / Sales2020 6,05x
EV / Sales2021 4,55x
Capitalization 3 398 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 597,63  CNY
Last Close Price 1 301,60  CNY
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING35.15%481 989
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%72 416
PINDUODUO INC.81.46%48 249
JD.COM, INC.54.99%47 893
SHOPIFY INC.128.44%37 431
EBAY INC.25.04%28 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group