>
Alibaba Group Holding
BABA
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
(BABA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
11/25 04:01:26 pm
190.45
USD
+1.96%
09:35p
Alibaba shares trading 7.7% higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
09:16p
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:59p
Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut
DJ
Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut
0
11/25/2019 | 08:59pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
1.96%
190.45
36.27%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
0.73%
71.95
24.70%
MEITUAN DIANPING
PINDUODUO INC.
7.44%
36.52
62.75%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-1.52%
29.11
0.00%
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
09:35p
Alibaba shares trading 7.7% higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
09:16p
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:59p
Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut
DJ
09:15a
MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
RE
05:52a
Malaysia's Khazanah sells stakes worth $1.4 billion, including in Alibaba
RE
03:01a
ALIBABA
: The Government of Ethiopia and Alibaba Group Sign Agreements to Establ..
BU
11/24
ALIBABA
: Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association
PU
11/22
ALIBABA
: E-commerce giant Alibaba raises $11 billion in share listing
AQ
11/22
ALIBABA
: New Alibaba ‘OS' to Bring China's Local Services into Digital Er..
PU
11/22
EXCLUSIVE
: Blacklisted Megvii's $500 million HK IPO hit by regulatory setback -..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020
518 B
EBIT 2020
95 337 M
Net income 2020
142 B
Finance 2020
257 B
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
26,2x
P/E ratio 2021
30,1x
EV / Sales2020
6,42x
EV / Sales2021
4,81x
Capitalization
3 582 B
More Financials
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
51
Average target price
1 603,68 CNY
Last Close Price
1 339,89 CNY
Spread / Highest target
84,1%
Spread / Average Target
19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,17%
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Yong Zhang
Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans
President & Director
Wei Wu
CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang
Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai
Executive Vice Chairman
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
36.27%
499 328
MEITUAN DIANPING
--.--%
72 744
JD.COM, INC.
52.65%
46 652
PINDUODUO INC.
51.47%
39 509
SHOPIFY INC.
127.17%
36 450
EBAY INC.
25.12%
28 571
More Results
