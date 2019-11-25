Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/25 04:01:26 pm
190.45 USD   +1.96%
09:35pAlibaba shares trading 7.7% higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:59pAlibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut
DJ
Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut

0
11/25/2019 | 08:59pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.96% 190.45 Delayed Quote.36.27%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.73% 71.95 Delayed Quote.24.70%
MEITUAN DIANPING End-of-day quote.
PINDUODUO INC. 7.44% 36.52 Delayed Quote.62.75%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -1.52% 29.11 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
09:15aMSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
RE
05:52aMalaysia's Khazanah sells stakes worth $1.4 billion, including in Alibaba
RE
03:01aALIBABA : The Government of Ethiopia and Alibaba Group Sign Agreements to Establ..
BU
11/24ALIBABA : Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association
PU
11/22ALIBABA : E-commerce giant Alibaba raises $11 billion in share listing
AQ
11/22ALIBABA : New Alibaba ‘OS' to Bring China's Local Services into Digital Er..
PU
11/22EXCLUSIVE : Blacklisted Megvii's $500 million HK IPO hit by regulatory setback -..
RE
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 518 B
EBIT 2020 95 337 M
Net income 2020 142 B
Finance 2020 257 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,42x
EV / Sales2021 4,81x
Capitalization 3 582 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 1 603,68  CNY
Last Close Price 1 339,89  CNY
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING36.27%499 328
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%72 744
JD.COM, INC.52.65%46 652
PINDUODUO INC.51.47%39 509
SHOPIFY INC.127.17%36 450
EBAY INC.25.12%28 571
