Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut

Financials (CNY) Sales 2020 518 B EBIT 2020 95 337 M Net income 2020 142 B Finance 2020 257 B Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 26,2x P/E ratio 2021 30,1x EV / Sales2020 6,42x EV / Sales2021 4,81x Capitalization 3 582 B Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 51 Average target price 1 603,68 CNY Last Close Price 1 339,89 CNY Spread / Highest target 84,1% Spread / Average Target 19,7% Spread / Lowest Target -9,17% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer John Michael Evans President & Director Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 36.27% 499 328 MEITUAN DIANPING --.--% 72 744 JD.COM, INC. 52.65% 46 652 PINDUODUO INC. 51.47% 39 509 SHOPIFY INC. 127.17% 36 450 EBAY INC. 25.12% 28 571