ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
02/19 09:31:02 am
167.265 USD   +0.67%
09:10aAlibaba Takes Stake in Bank Backed by Tencent
DJ
06:34aAmazon's Chinese unit in merger talks with NetEase's Kaola - report
RE
06:31aAlibaba boosts stake in investment bank CICC for $231 million
RE
Alibaba Takes Stake in Bank Backed by Tencent

0
02/19/2019 | 09:10am EST

By Stella Yifan Xie

HONG KONG -- Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has joined online rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. as a sizable shareholder in investment bank and broker China International Capital Corp.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba said on Tuesday it had accumulated a 4.84% stake in CICC. The holding, initially disclosed in an exchange filing, would be valued at about $437 million, based on the closing price of CICC's Hong Kong-listed shares. It also has unlisted stock in mainland China.

Tencent became a strategic investor in CICC in September 2017, buying a 4.95% stake. It and Alibaba, China's two most valuable technology companies, are fierce rivals in some areas.

Despite the tensions between Alibaba and Tencent, CICC has worked extensively with Alibaba and related companies. It was one of the banks that helped Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial Services Group raise $14 billion in private funding last year, and it worked on Alibaba's 2014 initial public offering.

The Alibaba spokeswoman said the investment would strengthen a longtime partnership and help it better serve customers with innovative products and services. A CICC spokeswoman said the bank is open to cooperating with technology leaders and would explore applying information technology in finance.

CICC, a pioneer in Chinese finance, was once backed by Morgan Stanley and played a pivotal role in helping list many state-owned enterprises. It listed in Hong Kong in 2015, amid intensifying competition from newer competitors. The following year, it combined with a local brokerage in a deal that gave majority control to the state holding company Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

Alibaba's affiliate Ant owns Alipay, a mobile-payment platform with more than 700 million users in China. Ant also runs the world's largest money-market fund and offers access to consumer loans and mutual funds.

Tencent's WeChat, a messaging app with more than 1 billion users, also provides mobile payment services, microloans and wealth-management products.

Fraser Howie, a former CICC banker and co-author of "Red Capitalism," said Alibaba's investment might be primarily financial. "It's obvious that Alibaba and Tencent have so much money, and CICC is a relatively high-quality asset," he said. In August, Alibaba bought 3.25% of another large Chinese brokerage, Huatai Securities, filings show.

Last year CICC earned $458 million in investment banking fees for the Asia-Pacific region, ranking it 10th in the region, according to Refinitiv.

On Tuesday, other regulatory filings showed that Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC recently cut its stake in CICC, suggesting that Alibaba bought shares GIC sold. CICC shares closed at 16.92 Hong Kong dollars ($2.16) on Tuesday, compared with their 2015 initial public offering price of HK$10.28.

--Chao Deng contributed to this article.

Write to Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.32% 166.15 Delayed Quote.21.22%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD 4.30% 16.5 End-of-day quote.11.19%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.80% 339.8 End-of-day quote.7.94%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD End-of-day quote.
