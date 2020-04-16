Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report
News 


Alibaba : Tesla Opens Store on Alibaba's Online Marketplace

04/16/2020 | 12:27am EDT

By Martin Mou

Tesla Inc. has opened a store on Alibaba's online marketplace Taobao.com, the latest move by the American electric-car maker to make inroads in the world's largest car market.

Tesla's Taobao store came online on Thursday and will start sales of Tesla car parts and related merchandise on April 21.

Tesla cars can't yet be bought through the online store, but potential buyers can request test drives via the store on Taobao.com, one of Alibaba's flagship e-commerce platforms.

The American car maker began to deliver its China-made Model 3 cars in January and has been ramping up its business in the country.

It has announced plans to manufacture Model Y cars in its Shanghai factory and launched new variants of Model 3 earlier this month.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.66% 208.17 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
TESLA, INC. 2.81% 729.83 Delayed Quote.74.46%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 508 B
EBIT 2020 90 181 M
Net income 2020 148 B
Finance 2020 288 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,20x
EV / Sales2021 5,36x
Capitalization 3 948 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 1 813,58  CNY
Last Close Price 1 470,99  CNY
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-3.45%549 579
MEITUAN DIANPING1.82%73 391
JD.COM, INC.26.60%64 130
SHOPIFY INC.24.77%58 071
PINDUODUO INC.16.05%50 071
EBAY INC.0.22%28 452
