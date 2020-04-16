Alibaba : Tesla Opens Store on Alibaba's Online Marketplace

By Martin Mou



Tesla Inc. has opened a store on Alibaba's online marketplace Taobao.com, the latest move by the American electric-car maker to make inroads in the world's largest car market.

Tesla's Taobao store came online on Thursday and will start sales of Tesla car parts and related merchandise on April 21.

Tesla cars can't yet be bought through the online store, but potential buyers can request test drives via the store on Taobao.com, one of Alibaba's flagship e-commerce platforms.

The American car maker began to deliver its China-made Model 3 cars in January and has been ramping up its business in the country.

It has announced plans to manufacture Model Y cars in its Shanghai factory and launched new variants of Model 3 earlier this month.

