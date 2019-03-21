Alibaba : Tmall Global Unveils New Initiatives to Boost China's Imports

Tmall Global today unveiled two key initiatives that further Alibaba’s
plans to bring $200 billion worth of international goods into China over
the next five years and help businesses of all sizes enter the China
market.
The initiatives – the Centralized Import Procurement (CIP) and Tmall
Overseas Fulfillment (TOF) – are import solutions offered by Tmall
Global to help international brands accelerate their entry into China
and capitalize on hot demand for high-quality products.
As the biggest cross-border platform in China, Tmall Global not only
helps brand open up flagship stores on the platform, but also offers
direct import services that can help bring international goods, from
companies of all sizes sell into the Chinese market, benefiting Chinese
consumers with an expanded choice of imported products.
“These new initiatives on Tmall Global, supported by the entire Alibaba
ecosystem and benefiting both current and future partners, are needed
enhancements as we strive to meet the rising demand of Chinese consumers
for high-quality international products,” said Alvin Liu, General
Manager of Tmall Import-Export, at the Tmall Global 2019 Global Partners
Summit.
At the China International Import Expo in November last year, Alibaba
pledged to bring $200 billion worth of international goods into China
over the next five years through its platforms.
Alibaba unveiled the CIP program today as a key part of Alibaba’s new
retail business. By leveraging the six procurement centers Alibaba has
set up across the globe, the program sources imported goods for all the
online and offline outlets within the Alibaba ecosystem, including
technology-driven grocery chain Freshippo (also known as “Hema” in
Chinese), Tmall Supermarket and Intime Department Store. The program is
a quick and low-risk way for international brands to enter China,
allowing them to reach the nearly 700 million active users on Alibaba
platforms.
TOF is a consignment solution that allows brands to place a small batch
of products at one of the TOF centers to be sold on the Tmall Global
platform. This gives businesses around the world a chance to try out and
fine tune their product assortment before making a full entry into
China. TOF centers are currently available in Japan, South Korea and the
US, with plans to expand into Europe later this year.
To support these new initiatives, Alibaba’s smart logistics network,
Cainiao, will continue to expand its network of bonded warehouses in
China, with an aim to triple its total size to three million square
meters in three years.
“Over the years, Tmall Global has added a full suite of innovative and
value-added services to help overseas brands succeed in the China
market, including plugging them in to the entire Alibaba economy. The
consumer insight from our ecosystem provides Tmall Global partners a
complete view of their customers’ engagements even if they do not have
operations in China. These market entry and in-market expansion programs
are our key differentiators and have created unique benefits for
international brands,” said Liu.
Tmall Global data shows China’s demands for imported goods is gaining
strong traction across age groups, regions and categories. Those born
after 2000, or “Generation Z,” is the fastest-growing consumer group on
the platform. The platform is attracting more shoppers in less developed
regions, and Tmall Global has successfully propelled the growth of three
categories: anti-hair loss products, beauty-from-within products such as
collagen drinks and trendy footwear in 2018.
China’s “Generation Z” is also fueling demand for pet products and
beauty devices. In 2018, the number of pet-related brands on Tmall
Global doubled from the previous year, and sales of beauty devices on
the platform also quadrupled from a year earlier.
Recognizing young Chinese consumers’ love for content, Tmall Global will
continue to offer brands a raft of content-generating tools to boost
brand awareness. By tapping into Alibaba’s own digital-media channels,
such as Taobao Livestream, brands can directly speak to Chinese consumer
through multiple touchpoints, including livestream services, videos and
testimonials by popular influencers and key opinion leaders.
According to Chinese data-analytics firm Analysys, Tmall Global is the
biggest cross-border platform in China. The platform offers Chinese
consumers over 20,000 overseas brands and over 4,000 product categories
from 77 countries and regions.
About Tmall Global
Launched in 2014, Tmall Global (www.tmall.hk)
is an extension of Alibaba Group’s Tmall platform that addresses
increasing Chinese consumer demand for international products and
brands. It is the premier platform for overseas brands and retailers to
reach Chinese consumers, build brand awareness and gain valuable
consumer insights in forming their overall China strategy, without the
need for physical operations in China. According to Analysys, for fiscal
year 2018, Tmall Global was the number one import e-commerce platform in
China based on transaction value.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005900/en/