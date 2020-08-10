Alibaba : Total (China) Investment Partners With Alibaba to Drive Its Digital Transformation

Total (China) Investment (the Company) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to pursue strategic collaboration with Alibaba Group (“Alibaba”) (NYSE: BABA; SEHK: 9988) and leverage their respective resources to drive the digital transformation of the Company’s operations in China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005830/en/

Alibaba Group and Total (China) Investment have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to pursue a strategic collaboration that will leverage their respective resources to drive the digital transformation of Total’s operations in China. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the MoU, the two companies will develop in-depth collaboration based on the Alibaba Business Operating System (ABOS). Total (China) Investment will utilize Alibaba’s leading digital capabilities and technology across e-commerce, online payments, local services, supply chain, big data, and organizational management. The partnership will provide digital infrastructure and support for TOTAL’s service stations, lubricants and special fluids businesses in China, helping the company to enhance the accessibility and flexibility of its product offerings and services, accelerate its branded retail and outlet footprint and drive sustainable growth opportunities.

Total has been present in China for almost 40 years. This collaboration signifies that Total has become the first international energy company to leverage Alibaba ABOS, setting a digital transformation benchmark in the energy industry.

“Digital technology is a critical driver for achieving our excellence objectives across all of Total’s business segments. Total Group’s ambition is to generate as much as $1.5 billion in value per year for the company by 2025 through digital transformation initiatives,” said Ian Lepetit, President of Total (China) Investment. “China has a world-leading environment for digital innovation and a fertile ground for making it a reality. We hope the partnership will not only improve our business in this country but also create a best practice that we can roll out to Total Group’s overseas business, delivering better products, services and better customer experiences to more than 8 million customers everyday worldwide.”

“As one of the foremost players in the global energy industry, Total is renowned for an excellent lineup of products and services,” said Jet Jing, Vice President of Alibaba Group. “It is a privilege to work together and leverage the Alibaba Business Operating System to accelerate Total’s digital transformation, particularly in the areas of product innovations, customer acquisition, order fulfilment and organizational development. We believe the ABOS will support Total to establish a data-technology-driven and customer-centric operating system. Thriving on Alibaba’s integrated platforms and customer touch points, the ABOS will also facilitate Total to serve more customers, serve each customer to the fullest and provide better customer experience at a lower cost and in a more efficient manner.”

The partnership will cover Total (China) Investment’s major business activities (including service stations, lubricants business and car care business) and cooperate with more than 10 business units in the Alibaba Digital Economy. Total will have a cross-platform consumer-facing storefront, which will be launched to the market soon. Customers will be able to enjoy a seamless online-to-offline experience for TOTAL’s products and services on various popular apps, such as Taobao, Tmall, Alipay, Eleme and Amap, at anytime and anywhere.

Total has long been pursuing digital transformation. As part of an effort to efficiently implement its digital strategy, Total has adjusted its enterprise organizational structure, establishing the new role of Chief Digital Officer and appointing digital officers to its business segments.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

About Total in China

Total has been present in China for almost 40 years. The Group was the first international energy company to enter China’s offshore oil and gas exploration and refining business.

With a team of more than 4,000 employees the company is actively present across the entire value chain of China’s energy industry, including Exploration & Production, Gas, Renewables & Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services activities. Total is constantly developing new business opportunities with Chinese partners both in China and globally.

About Total

Total is a broad energy Group, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005830/en/