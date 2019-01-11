Log in
Alibaba : Will Announce December Quarter 2018 Results on January 30, 2019

01/11/2019 | 01:01am EST

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713 5090
U.S.: +1 845 675 0437
U.K.: +44 203 621 4779
Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771
Conference ID: 6099834

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; conference ID: 6099834).

Please visit Alibaba Group’s Investor Relations website at http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on January 30, 2019 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere and the company aims to achieve sustainable growth for 102 years. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the company reported revenue of US$39.9 billion.


© Business Wire 2019
