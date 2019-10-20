Log in
Alibaba : Will Announce September Quarter 2019 Results on November 1, 2019

0
10/20/2019 | 10:57pm EDT

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, November 1, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713 5090
U.S.: +1 845 675 0437
U.K.: +44 203 621 4779
Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771
Conference ID: 4269015

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; conference ID: 4269015).

Please visit Alibaba Group’s Investor Relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on November 1, 2019 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce.


© Business Wire 2019
