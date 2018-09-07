Log in
Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
My previous session
  Report  
09/07 10:02:05 pm
162.37 USD   +1.56%
07:26pJACK MA : New York Times
RE
07:21pALIBABA : founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times
RE
05:03pALIBABA : Wood and Jones share advice on building new companies
AQ
Alibaba : founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times

0
09/07/2018 | 07:21pm EDT
Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures during the launch of Alibaba's office in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Billionaire Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd co-founder and executive chairman, is retiring from the company, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Ma was quoted as telling the paper he would step down on Sept. 10 to pursue philanthropy in education.

Alibaba was not available for comment outside business hours.

Ma, a former tour guide, English teacher and self-styled "China's Forrest Gump," would remain on the company's board of directors and continue to mentor the company's management, the New York Times said.

Ma told the newspaper that his retirement "is not the end of an era but "the beginning of an era." He added that he would be spending more of his time and fortune focussed on education.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 394 B
EBIT 2019 116 B
Net income 2019 61 616 M
Finance 2019 194 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,19
P/E ratio 2020 30,90
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
EV / Sales 2020 4,65x
Capitalization 2 831 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 528  CNY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-7.28%414 011
JD.COM-34.19%39 047
EBAY-9.57%33 308
SHOPIFY INC (US)32.80%14 273
MERCADOLIBRE1.94%14 164
RAKUTEN INC-22.51%10 415
