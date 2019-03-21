Alibaba : “From Cloud to Cloud Intelligence” — Alibaba Cloud Outlines Strategic Upgrade after a Decade of Success

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing and data intelligence arm of Alibaba
Group, unveiled at its Beijing Summit the new strategy to develop the
company into a more technologically inclusive platform. Jeff Zhang,
President of Alibaba Cloud and Chief Technology Officer of Alibaba
Group, for the first time elaborated publicly on the strategic upgrade
of the business – evolving to serve as a key component of the Alibaba
Business Operating System, and empowering customers and ecosystem
partners to win in the digital era. Over 3,000 ecosystem partners and
industry practitioners attending the Summit have shared the development
journey of the company over the past 10 years.
Cloud computing is becoming the main business focus of Alibaba Group and
over the past decade Alibaba Cloud has been the technology and public
cloud platform underpinning the entire Alibaba economy from e-commerce
and payment, to logistics and supply chain management. The scalability,
reliability, and security of Alibaba Cloud are paramount to the business
and the platform has successfully sustained real-world tests on a daily
basis, most notably during the Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival,
the scale of which provides one of the biggest stress tests possible.
Businesses of all sizes have leveraged these proven successes to grow
and innovate in China and overseas.
Becoming an enabler of SaaS
“Alibaba has championed cloud computing in China over the past 10 years
and has been at the forefront of rapid technology development. Today,
Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructural support to the entire
Alibaba economy but has also developed proven technologies to empower
millions of customers in China and worldwide, significantly lowering
cloud adoption barriers, ensuring inclusive access, and enabling
collaboration throughout the ecosystem,” said Jeff Zhang.
“In the future, our highly compatible and standards-based platform will
allow SaaS partners to onboard easily and thrive. The offerings will
also be enriched by our continued investment in research through the
Damo Academy, that will align data science with the development of our
products. To empower all participants in our ecosystem, we will boost
the integrated development of technology, products and services on our
open platform,” he added.
Alibaba Cloud is the IaaS market leader in China with a larger share
than the sum of the second to eighth players. The development of the
IaaS market meant that in 2018, the cost of technology adoption for
businesses in China has reduced significantly compared to 10 years ago.
New product launches to facilitate cloud adoption in China
Adoption of the cloud is expected to continue and become more immersive
in the traditional sectors across China. The importance of digital
intelligence will become more apparent as enterprises need to derive
deeper business insights, make data-driven decisions, and take real-time
actions. Alibaba Cloud will continue to invest in technological research
and development, ensuring that the company has the capability to offer
powerful computing and Internet-based technology products for the
further adoption of cloud and data intelligence.
Over the past decade, Alibaba Cloud has developed 162 products and
activated 4,610 product features and functions, an average of more than
one a day. At the summit, the company announced a full suite of new
products in China, with 3 highlights – a super-computing product, a
cloud-native database as well as the accelerator to boost the SaaS
ecosystem:
-
X-dragon Super-Computing Cluster instance SCC-GN6: The most
powerful super-computing bare-metal server instance launched by the
company to date, with the capability to enhance the cluster
performance by more than 100%. This new instance provides 50 Gbps of
RDMA networking throughput, 96 custom Intel Skylake vCPUs, 8 NVIDIA
V100 Tensor Core GPUs, providing a total of 1000 TFlops to
computational throughput, and high-performance parallel file system
CPFS with 1TB/s R/W throughput. SCC-GN6 supports supercomputing
scenarios such as autonomous driving, machine interpretation, natural
language processing and recommendation systems.
-
PolarDB: A cloud-native relational database service that is
designed for enterprise-grade database applications. PolarDB is
compatible with Oracle, MySQL and PostgreSQL and offers excellent
scalability with the architecture of hardware-software co-design. It
can scale up to 88vCPUs and 710GB of memory and allows customers to
pay for usage by the minute, enabling customers to handle a business
peak traffic while minimizing cost. It can also scale up to 100TB in
storage which helps customers cope with big data development.
-
SaaS Accelerator: A highly efficient and agile platform where
ecosystem partners can easily build and launch SaaS applications and
leverage Alibaba’s proven business and technology know-how. The
accelerator helps SaaS customers quickly deploy and test their
applications on the cloud, shorten the implementation lifecycle, and
accelerate time-to-market. It features an intuitive, drag-and-drop
interface and launch kit while remaining highly compatible with other
application programming interfaces (APIs). With the accelerator, a
smart SaaS application can go live in as little as five days.
For more information about 2019 Beijing Alibaba Cloud Summit and to view
Jeff Zhang’s keynote speech from the event, go to: https://yunqi.youku.com/2019/beijing/meeting
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com),
the cloud computing and data intelligence arm of Alibaba Group, is among
the world’s top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner, and the
largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC.
Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services
to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba
Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and government
organizations. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of
the International Olympic Committee.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005883/en/