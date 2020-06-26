Log in
Alibaba's Lazada to announce Chun Li as new CEO - sources

06/26/2020
Employees at online retailer Lazada fill orders at the company's warehouse in Jakarta, Indonesia

Lazada, the Southeast Asian arm of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding, is set to announce a new chief executive officer as early as on Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Lazada Chief Executive Officer Pierre Poignant will be replaced by Chun Li, a Lazada co-founder and head of its Indonesia operations, they said.

Lazada did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

(Reporting by Keith Zhai and Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

