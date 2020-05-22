Log in
Alibaba Group Holding BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/22 12:42:55 pm
201.05 USD   -5.24%
11:50aAlibaba's sales surge as people shop online during lockdown
RE
11:50aAlibaba's Revenue Climbs 22%, Profit Sinks -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:44aWall Street dips as U.S.-China tensions add to economic woes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Alibaba's sales surge as people shop online during lockdown

05/22/2020 | 11:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Friday reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter revenues and profits, as more people shopped online for essentials because of the coronavirus lockdowns.

As people stayed indoors and brick-and-mortar stores remained shut during the health crisis, online orders surged, with the company's core commerce business rising nearly 19% to 93.87 billion yuan ($13.16 billion) in the quarter.

Revenue at its cloud computing business rose about 58%.

Alibaba CFO Maggie Wu said the results contrasted with the company's guidance from the previous quarter, when it had predicted a drop in revenue.

"I'm pleased to report we reported better than expected March quarter results," she said.

With China's economy starting up again much ahead of major economies in Europe and the United States, the e-commerce group said it expected to generate more than 650 billion yuan in revenue in fiscal 2021.

Alibaba has been expanding into new businesses and technologies to cope with increased competition in online shopping from smaller rivals such as JD.com Inc and Pinduoduo Inc, which is popular with residents in China's lower-tier cities.

Alibaba's overall revenue rose to 114.31 billion yuan ($16.02 billion) in the quarter ended March 31 from about 93.50 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of 107.04 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said that gross merchandise volume exceeded $1 trillion for the first time in its fiscal year ending in March.

Excluding items, the company earned 9.20 yuan per American Depository Share. Analysts were expecting 6.10 yuan per ADS, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were marginally up in trading before the bell.

CFO Wu said the company was closely monitoring a bill passed this week by the U.S. Senate that would require listed companies to reveal they are not owned by a foreign government. The bill is written to apply to all foreign companies but is targeted at China.

"Alibaba's financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP..." said Wu, referring to U.S. accounting rules. "We have been an SEC filer since 2014 and hold ourselves to the highest standard of transparency."

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Jane Merriman)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 504 B
EBIT 2020 90 425 M
Net income 2020 148 B
Finance 2020 288 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,47x
EV / Sales2021 5,55x
Capitalization 4 051 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 1 825,46 CNY
Last Close Price 1 509,29 CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING0.03%569 385
MEITUAN DIANPING25.22%95 873
SHOPIFY INC.101.81%95 749
JD.COM, INC.49.30%76 919
PINDUODUO INC.58.75%71 858
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.42.59%40 499
