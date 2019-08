--Alibaba Group Holding has agreed to pay $2 billion in cash to acquire NetEase Inc.'s cross-border e-commerce platform, NetEase Kaola, Caixin reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The two companies will also cooperate and carry out deals in other forms, it says.

--NetEase Kaola is a rival of Alibaba's Tmall Global, Caixin says.

Full story: https://bit.ly/31FuCel

