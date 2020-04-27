Log in
Alibaba : to Demote E-Commerce Chief, Bloomberg Reports

04/27/2020 | 05:10am EDT

--Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has demoted e-commerce chief Jiang Fan and taken away a year's worth of financial incentives after concluding an investigation into alleged improper behavior, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

-- The company demoted Jiang Fan to vice-president from senior vice president, Bloomberg cited the source as saying.

--Jiang Fan, who was once tipped to be a frontrunner to succeed current Chief Executive Daniel Zhang, was implied to have had a relationship with a prominent online personality, which may have influenced certain business decisions made by Alibaba, the report said.

--Alibaba has concluded that there has been no transfer of interests between Jiang Fan and the influencer, according to the report.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2VX4DOm

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

