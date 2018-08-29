Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
08/28 10:00:34 pm
178.19 USD   -1.36%
05:23aALIBABA : to Host Investor Day
BU
08/28Chinese EV maker Nio expects to raise $1.32 billion in IPO
RE
08/28UBS Banker's Disclosure Breached Client Confidentiality
DJ
Alibaba : to Host Investor Day

08/29/2018 | 05:23am CEST

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on September 17-18, 2018 China Time in Hangzhou, China. Speakers will include Jack Ma (Executive Chairman), Joe Tsai (Executive Vice Chairman), Daniel Zhang (Chief Executive Officer), Maggie Wu (Chief Financial Officer) and other members of our senior management team.

Alibaba Group will provide a live webcast of key executives’ presentations on the Investor Day. The exact webcast time will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alibaba Group’s corporate website at http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home before the Investor Day.

The webcast will be available at the same website. A replay of the webcast and a summary of the day’s presentations will be available through the same link following the event, as well as at http://www.alizila.com.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 394 B
EBIT 2019 118 B
Net income 2019 62 366 M
Finance 2019 180 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,97
P/E ratio 2020 33,31
EV / Sales 2019 7,24x
EV / Sales 2020 5,06x
Capitalization 3 037 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 532  CNY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING3.34%445 438
JD.COM-22.36%44 920
EBAY-7.95%34 169
MERCADOLIBRE20.19%15 381
SHOPIFY INC (US)43.56%14 631
RAKUTEN INC-23.33%10 427
