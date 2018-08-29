Alibaba : to Host Investor Day

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on September 17-18, 2018 China Time in Hangzhou, China. Speakers will include Jack Ma (Executive Chairman), Joe Tsai (Executive Vice Chairman), Daniel Zhang (Chief Executive Officer), Maggie Wu (Chief Financial Officer) and other members of our senior management team.

Alibaba Group will provide a live webcast of key executives’ presentations on the Investor Day. The exact webcast time will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alibaba Group’s corporate website at http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home before the Investor Day.

The webcast will be available at the same website. A replay of the webcast and a summary of the day’s presentations will be available through the same link following the event, as well as at http://www.alizila.com.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005895/en/