Alibaba : uncorks $290 million deal with stake purchase in wine e-tailer 1919.cn

10/18/2018 | 12:46pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest 2 billion yuan ($288.25 million) in domestic wine and spirits importer and retailer 1919.cn to tap into resurgent demand for imported wine in China.

The wine and spirits platform, listed on China's over-the-counter equities exchange, said in a statement to the National Equities Exchange And Quotations (NEEQ) on Thursday that Alibaba would buy over 39.3 million shares in a share subscription.

China is expected to become the world's second largest wine market behind the United States in the next five years, with consumption set to rise over a third to hit $23 billion, according to wine fair operator Vinexpo.

The wine and spirit importer said in the filing that its revenues climbed 16.24 percent last year to 3.36 billion yuan and it expected to clock sales of around 4.5 billion yuan this year and 7 billion yuan in 2019.

Beside importing, 1919.cn sells wine, beers and spirits directly to Chinese consumers on its site, with goods imported from major wine producers France, Australia, Spain, Chile, Italy and the United States as well as domestically produced tipples.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 391 B
EBIT 2019 113 B
Net income 2019 61 443 M
Finance 2019 186 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,94
P/E ratio 2020 30,52
EV / Sales 2019 6,26x
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
Capitalization 2 638 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 490  CNY
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-16.40%380 392
JD.COM-41.72%34 939
EBAY-15.95%31 685
SHOPIFY INC (US)34.36%14 387
MERCADOLIBRE-6.33%13 398
RAKUTEN INC-20.61%10 568
