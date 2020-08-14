China mainland reports 22 new coronavirus cases on Aug 14 vs 30 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China reported 22 new
coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 14, compared to 30
cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.
Of the new infections, 14 were imported, down from 22 a day
earlier, according to a statement by the National Health
Commission. China also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients,
compared to 28 a day earlier.
The eight locally transmitted cases included seven in the
far western region of Xinjiang and one in Guangdong province.
On Friday, a shopping centre in Shenzhen, a city in
Guangdong, was sealed after a COVID-19 case was confirmed there.
The Shenzhen health authority later that day said two positive
cases had been found, both of whom had worked inside the mall at
the Alibaba-owned supermarket Freshippo.
Freshippo said in a separate statement that it had suspended
operations at 21 of its stores in Shenzhen to carry out
disinfection work and nucleic acid tests for its employees.
As of Aug. 14, mainland China had 84,808 confirmed
coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death
toll remained at 4,634.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)