Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's Ninebot unveils scooters that drive themselves to charging stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:32am EDT
Visitors check on the new products Kickscooter T60, Segway DeliveryBot S2 and Segway DeliveryBot X1 at a Segway-Ninebot product launch event in Beijing

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Segway-Ninebot Group, a Beijing-based electric scooter maker, on Friday unveiled a scooter that can return itself to charging stations without a driver, a potential boon for the burgeoning scooter-sharing industry.

Ninebot said Uber and Lyft, the ride-hailing giants that are expanding into scooter-sharing, would be among the customers for the new semi-autonomous vehicles that are expected to hit roads early next year.

Gao Lufeng, Ninebot chairman and chief executive, told Reuters in an interview that AI-driven scooters, controlled remotely from the cloud, could radically improve the economics of scooter-sharing.

"The pain point for scooter operators is to better maintain the scooters at a lower cost," he said. Currently, operators of scooter sharing fleets have to collect the machines manually for re-charging.

Formed by the 2015 combination of China's Ninebot and U.S. transportation pioneer Segway, the company has quietly become the largest supplier for scooter-sharing companies such as Bird and Lime.

"I believe scooters will replace bicycles as the prime solution for micro-mobility," Gao said. "It's human nature to save energy when commuting."

The scooter-sharing fad was triggered two years ago with the launch of Bird in California. Venture-capital investors have since poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the sector, and fleets of electric-powered scooters now operate in cities across the U.S. and Europe.

Segway-Ninebot Group has applied to list its shares on the China's new Nasdaq-style board for homegrown tech firms, the STAR Market. The company sold 1.6 million scooters in 2018, according to a prospectus filed in April.

Lyft and Uber did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

The new scooters will be priced at close to 10,000 yuan ($1,420), more than the company's traditional scooters, which it sells to scooter companies for $100-$300.

The new machines will start road testing next month and will be largely commercialized in the first quarter of 2020.

The company also launched two self-driving delivery robots -- one for outdoor delivery, the other for indoor services.

Ninebot said the unmanned delivery robots will initially serve the food delivery industry in China.

The company is in talks with food delivery operators, including Meituan Dianping and Alibaba Group's Ele.me, to begin service by the first half of next year.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in BEIJING and Brenda Goh in HONG KONG; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Darren Schuettler)

By Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.03% 166.97 Delayed Quote.21.81%
LYFT INC -3.10% 52.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MEITUAN DIANPING End-of-day quote.
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -2.18% 33.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
05:32aALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION : Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
RE
05:32aChina's Ninebot unveils scooters that drive themselves to charging stations
RE
05:20aWILBUR ROSS : Invesco thrives in China as former executive Ross leads Trump's tr..
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
12:25aAlibaba to Buy Kaola Unit From NetEase for $2 Billion -Caixin
DJ
08/15Tech Down After Cisco Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Recover Some Ground, Boosted By Walmart Earnings..
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 506 B
EBIT 2020 94 538 M
Net income 2020 82 883 M
Finance 2020 241 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,56x
EV / Sales2021 4,11x
Capitalization 3 057 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 1 524,03  CNY
Last Close Price 1 174,23  CNY
Spread / Highest target 64,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING21.81%434 718
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%48 015
JD.COM44.10%44 000
SHOPIFY INC (US)153.57%39 519
EBAY INC.41.22%33 081
MERCADOLIBRE109.41%30 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group