Chinese AI Firm Megvii's Plans to File Fresh Application for Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

By P.R. Venkat



China-based artificial intelligence company Megvii Technology Ltd. is planning to file a fresh application to the Hong Kong exchange for an initial public offering in the city, people familiar with the process said Tuesday.

Megvii, which counts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ant Financial Services Group and Lenovo Group Ltd. among its shareholders, had filed an application for an IPO in August last year, but that application lapsed today.

Megvii is working on updating its financials for 2019 before filing a fresh application to the exchange, one of the people said.

According to rules of the Hong Kong exchange, an application becomes inactive if the company doesn't make progress with regard to the listing within six months from the date of filing. However, a new application can be submitted within three months of a lapsed application as a renewal or continuance of its original application.

In view of the coronavirus epidemic, the process (of filing a fresh application) is being slightly delayed, but there is no change in the company's plans with regard to going ahead with the IPO, the person said.

The company is looking to tap the market this year.

In October, the U.S. put several Chinese entities including Megvii on its export blacklist citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China.

Megvii had then said that it objected to the company's addition to the U.S. entity list. It also said the direct business impact would be minimal.

Established in 2011, Megvii provides facial-recognition authentication solutions for Android smartphones, as well as Internet of Things solutions for city management and logistics. According to the prospectus filed in August, the company's revenue in the first six months of 2019 more than tripled to 949.0 million yuan ($135 million).

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com