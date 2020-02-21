Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chinese AI firm Megvii to refile for Hong Kong IPO - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 10:07am EST

Chinese artificial intelligence company Megvii Technology, which is on a U.S. blacklist, plans to refile for a Hong Kong initial public offering after its current application lapses on Tuesday,

two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Megvii's application will lapse next week six months after it was filed partly because of the impact of the coronavirus epidemic which has disrupted business activity in China.

The company had hoped to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in its IPO, sources previously told Reuters.

Megvii plans to refile for the deal as soon as it has updated financial data for 2019, said the people, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

The virus, which has claimed over 2,200 lives and caused widespread disruption in China, has also slowed down work by Megvii's auditor Deloitte, the sources said.

Megvii and Deloitte declined to comment.

The planned IPO was already facing a hurdle due to the U.S. blacklisting, which bars Megvii from buying U.S. parts and components without U.S. government approval and was expected to make some prospective foreign investors, in particular U.S. ones, wary, said the other source.

Megvii was put on the blacklist along with seven other Chinese companies for their alleged involvement in human rights violations related to Beijing's repression of Muslim minority populations in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Megvii said at the time it strongly objected to being blacklisted, and there were "no grounds" for the designation.

Megvii, known for its facial recognition platform Face++, has long wanted to be the first Chinese AI firm to go public.

Under Hong Kong rules, the stock exchange would consider a new application within three months of the lapsed one as a renewal or continuance of the original one, smoothing the process should Megvii choose to return with updated information.

The refiling could come as soon as the end of March when Megvii expects to have its 2019 financials audited, said one of the sources.

Megvii was founded in 2011 by Chief Executive Yin Qi and two friends from Tsinghua University. The company provides AI technology to governments and companies including Alibaba, Ant Financial and Huawei.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Jennifer Hughes/Muralikumar Anantharaman/Jane Merriman)

By Julie Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
09:59aL'OREAL'S ONLINE SALES OF MAKE-UP RO : Ceo
RE
03:38aOutbreak will not change China's commitments to buy U.S. goods - senior U.S. ..
RE
02/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Musical chairs
02/19EXCLUSIVE : Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth - G20 draft..
RE
02/19EXCLUSIVE : Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth - G20 draft..
RE
02/19SoftBank to borrow $4.5 billion pledging domestic telco's shares
RE
02/19SoftBank to borrow $4.5 billion pledging domestic telco's shares
RE
02/18China turns to internet for food supplies amid virus fears
AQ
02/18ALIBABA : China Turns to Health-Rating Apps to Control Movements During Coronavi..
DJ
02/18ALIBABA : China Turns to Health-Rating Apps to Control Movements During Coronavi..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 506 B
EBIT 2020 90 978 M
Net income 2020 153 B
Finance 2020 297 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,54x
EV / Sales2021 5,58x
Capitalization 4 108 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 1 806,34  CNY
Last Close Price 1 531,19  CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING2.80%584 941
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%77 194
SHOPIFY INC.34.71%62 415
JD.COM, INC.17.74%60 567
PINDUODUO INC.-3.93%42 217
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.29.86%36 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group