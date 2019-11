The one-week rate <HIHKD1WD=> rose to 3.1%, the two-week tenor <HIHKD2WD=> to 3.34%, and the one-month rate <HIHKD1MD=> to 2.75% - their respective four-month highs.

Alibaba Group launched its Hong Kong secondary share sale on Wednesday, braving unrest in the global financial hub to fund its expansion plans. The stock is due to start trading on Nov. 26, according to a term-sheet seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Noah Sin and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)