Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation : Donate Medical Supplies to 10 More Asian Nations

03/21/2020 | 03:39am EDT

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation today announced plans to donate much-needed medical supplies to 10 more countries in Asia to help the global fight against COVID-19.

The governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will receive from the two foundations a donation totaling 1.8 million masks, 210,000 COVID-19 test kits, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, as well as essential medical equipment and supplies that include ventilators and forehead thermometers.

“Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies to 10 more countries across Asia,” said Jack Ma, who announced the latest foundation pledges through his Twitter account. “Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!”

Delivery of the donations will leverage the robust capabilities of the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) to overcome the significant logistical and transportation challenge presented by the vast number of countries and their geographical remoteness.

“The epidemic outbreak has brought about challenges to global logistics. With the help of eWTP, we’re trying our best to ensure speedy transport and delivery to move the supplies to remote communities where they are most needed,” said Juntao Song, Secretary General of eWTP.

Earlier this week, the two foundations announced donations of medical supplies to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines that also leveraged eWTP’s strong logistics capability for speedy and reliable transportation and delivery. eWTP has a mandate to empower global SMEs to realize their full economic potential through reducing trade barriers and making it easier for them to participate in global trade.


© Business Wire 2020
