REFILE-UPDATE 1-Alibaba's Freshippo says will test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19

SHANGHAI/SHENZHEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Alibaba-owned
supermarket chain Freshippo said on Saturday it has shut 21 off
its Shenzhen stores and was requiring all its employees in the
city to undergo tests for the novel coronavirus after three
cases were found at one of its outlets there.
Freshippo said two brand promoters and one staff member who
worked at its store in the IBC mall in Shenzhen's Luohu district
had tested positive for the virus, citing findings made by the
city's health authority.
"All Freshippo employees in Shenzhen, as well as fresh food
products at the stores, will undergo nucleic acid testing. All
test results will be formally announced by the government," the
company said in a statement.
The Shenzhen cases were discovered after a 41 year woman,
who worked as a yoghurt salesperson at Freshippo, returned to
her hometown of Lufeng city and tested positive for the virus on
Aug. 14, the Shenzhen municipal health commission said. Both
cities are located in Guangdong province.
The IBC Mall was sealed off and under police supervision on
Friday evening, with around 200 people queuing outside waiting
for COVID-19 tests from medical personnel in protective suits.
The woman's case was among eight locally transmitted cases
China reported for Aug. 14. The seven others were found in the
far western region of Xinjiang.
In total, China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the
mainland for Aug. 14, compared to 30 cases a day earlier, the
national health commission said on Saturday. Of the new
infections, 14 were imported.
China also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared
to 28 a day earlier. As of Aug. 14, mainland China had 84,808
confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The
COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
