Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Salesforce expands footprint into China with Alibaba partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:06am EDT
The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc said on Wednesday it will partner with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding, as the U.S. cloud-based service provider looks to make inroads into the Chinese software market with its products.

"Alibaba will become the exclusive provider of Salesforce to customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Salesforce will become the exclusive enterprise CRM product suite sold by Alibaba," the company said in a blog..

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that San Francisco-based Salesforce intends to sell in the regions include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Platform, the company said.

Partnering with Alibaba, which has a large cloud service business itself, offers Salesforce access to China’s vast online population via its marketing channels but also potentially brings Salesforce closer to full compliance with China’s laws regarding data security.

China’s Cybersecurity Law, which was approved in 2017 and has been implemented and fleshed-out in more detail gradually since then, calls for all companies conducting business activities in China to store their data inside Chinese borders.

The policy has prompted some overseas internet and software companies, such as Apple and Amazon, to make arrangements for data generated from its Chinese customers to be stored locally.

"The supporting implementation standards and guidelines of this law are fast moving and they created a great deal of uncertainty for organisations operating in China - particularly multinational companies - in terms of how to get compliant and at the same time support one of their most important overseas markets,” said Olive Huang, who tracks the CRM sector at research firm Gartner, in a company blog post.

"Salesforce’s partnership with Alibaba is another example of international cloud vendors finding solutions to offer privacy-compliant software services to serve their customers in China,” she added.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Additional Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Leslie Adler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Salesforce.com, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.33% 178.67 Delayed Quote.30.35%
AMAZON.COM 0.32% 2000.81 Delayed Quote.32.79%
APPLE -0.08% 208.67 Delayed Quote.32.29%
SALESFORCE.COM 2.24% 159.75 Delayed Quote.16.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
05:06aSalesforce expands footprint into China with Alibaba partnership
RE
12:32aALIBABA : Salesforce Partners With Alibaba for China Expansion
DJ
07/23Alibaba welcomes U.S. small businesses to sell globally on its platform
RE
07/23ALIBABA : XOMETRY Announces Partnership with Alibaba.com as a Co-Marketing Spons..
PR
07/23ALIBABA.COM : Opens Platform to Empower U.S. Small Businesses to Sell to the Wor..
BU
07/22THE PITS : How China's U.S. tariff jab choked a cherry import boom
RE
07/18ALIBABA : Michael Kors Announces Launch of Its Digital Flagship on Alibaba's Tma..
BU
07/18Verizon resurrects media business as safe haven on the internet
RE
07/18EBay Lifts Outlook on Solid Results -- WSJ
DJ
07/18Chinese Ride-Hailing App Didi Seeks $2 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 506 B
EBIT 2020 83 100 M
Net income 2020 81 467 M
Finance 2020 227 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,86x
EV / Sales2021 4,33x
Capitalization 3 197 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 1 502,00  CNY
Last Close Price 1 227,77  CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING30.35%465 180
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%48 660
JD.COM53.85%46 954
SHOPIFY INC (US)138.04%37 088
EBAY INC.46.17%34 414
MERCADOLIBRE125.37%32 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group