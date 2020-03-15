Alibaba Health Information Technology : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE AND CHANGE OF DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

responsible for the marketing and commercialization of UC Browser. The business of UC Browser was acquired by Alibaba Group in June 2014. In June 2016, Mr. Zhu became the President of Alimama Business Group, a leading big data marketing platform in the People's Republic of China operated by Alibaba Group. He has been (i) the President of UC Browser since December 2017, (ii) the President of New Media Businesses of Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Business Group and in charge of the business departments of UC Browser, Alibaba Music and Innovation Business since December 2018, and (iii) the President of the Innovation Initiatives Segment since June 2019. Mr. Zhu obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics in 1993 from Yanshan University in the PRC. He obtained a Master Degree in Computing Software in 1996 from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in the PRC.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Zhu did not hold any directorship in any other Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years and did not hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group.

Mr. Zhu has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for a term of one year in relation to his appointment as an executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company, for a term of one year commencing from March 16, 2020, which is renewable for a one-year period upon expiry of such term. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company and the Listing Rules. The appointment letter does not specify Mr. Zhu's remuneration, and his remuneration is expected to be determined by the Board with reference to his experience and prevailing market levels. The Company will disclose details regarding Mr. Zhu's remuneration as soon as practicable.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu is not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Zhu did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Zhu has confirmed that there is no other information that is required to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter relating to his appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'').

The Board would like to thank Mr. Shen Difan for all his past contributions to the Group and congratulate Mr. Zhu on his new appointments.