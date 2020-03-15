Alibaba Health Information Technology : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE AND CHANGE OF DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities, nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation.
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
阿 里 健 康 信 息 技 術 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00241)
CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUTHORIZED
REPRESENTATIVE AND CHANGE OF DIRECTOR,
CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN AND CHANGE OF
COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce the appointment of a new chief executive officer, executive Director, chairman of the Board and authorized representative of the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''), Mr. Zhu Shunyan (''Mr. Zhu''), with effect from March 16, 2020.
Mr. Zhu, aged 49, is the President of the Innovation Initiatives Segment of the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (which American depositary shares, each representing eight ordinary shares, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Stock Symbol: BABA), and which ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 9988)) and its subsidiaries (collectively, ''Alibaba Group''). Prior to joining Alibaba Group, Mr. Zhu founded Wuhan Xuncai Technology Co., Ltd.* (武漢迅彩科技公司) in 2003. He joined the founding team of UC Browser in 2007 as Senior Vice President, and was
responsible for the marketing and commercialization of UC Browser. The business of UC Browser was acquired by Alibaba Group in June 2014. In June 2016, Mr. Zhu became the President of Alimama Business Group, a leading big data marketing platform in the People's Republic of China operated by Alibaba Group. He has been (i) the President of UC Browser since December 2017, (ii) the President of New Media Businesses of Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Business Group and in charge of the business departments of UC Browser, Alibaba Music and Innovation Business since December 2018, and (iii) the President of the Innovation Initiatives Segment since June 2019. Mr. Zhu obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics in 1993 from Yanshan University in the PRC. He obtained a Master Degree in Computing Software in 1996 from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in the PRC.
Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Zhu did not hold any directorship in any other Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years and did not hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group.
Mr. Zhu has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for a term of one year in relation to his appointment as an executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company, for a term of one year commencing from March 16, 2020, which is renewable for a one-year period upon expiry of such term. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company and the Listing Rules. The appointment letter does not specify Mr. Zhu's remuneration, and his remuneration is expected to be determined by the Board with reference to his experience and prevailing market levels. The Company will disclose details regarding Mr. Zhu's remuneration as soon as practicable.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu is not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Zhu did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Zhu has confirmed that there is no other information that is required to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter relating to his appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'').
The Board would like to thank Mr. Shen Difan for all his past contributions to the Group and congratulate Mr. Zhu on his new appointments.
The chairman of the Board Mr. Wu Yongming said:
''We are grateful to Shen Difan for his achievements and contributions to Alibaba Health as chief executive officer. During his tenure, Shen Difan has worked to further develop Alibaba Health into the healthcare flagship of Alibaba Group and a leading healthcare company in China. At the same time, we welcome Zhu Shunyan in his new role, and hope that he will be able to leverage on his solid experience and capabilities in innovative businesses to lead the Company in the next stage of growth and expansion of innovative businesses, to continue to develop Alibaba Group's important ''Double H'' strategy.''
RESIGNATION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
The Board announces that Mr. Shen Difan (''Mr. Shen'') has tendered his resignation as the chief executive officer of the Company, and will cease to act as one of the authorized representatives of the Company under the Listing Rules, with effect from March 16, 2020. Mr. Shen will hand over his responsibilities at the Company to re-join Alibaba Group. Mr. Shen has confirmed that there are no disagreements with the Board, nor are there any matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the Shareholders.
The Board would like to thank Mr. Shen for all his past contributions to the Group.
RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
The Board further announces that Mr. Wu Yongming (''Mr. Wu'') has tendered his resignation as the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company (the ''Nomination Committee''), all with effect from March 16, 2020, but will continue to serve as a non-executive director and a member of the remuneration committee on the Board. Mr. Wu will step down as the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the Nomination Committee, to better focus on his other business engagements. Mr. Wu has confirmed that there are no disagreements with the Board, nor are there any matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the Shareholders.
The Board would like to thank Mr. Wu for all his past contributions to the Group during his tenure of office as the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Board.
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE
Then Board further announces that Mr. Zhu has been appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee with effect from March 16, 2020.
*English name for identification purpose only.
By Order of the Board
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Wu Yongming
Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director
Hong Kong, March 15, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, of whom (i) two are executive Directors, namely, Mr. SHEN Difan and Mr. WANG Qiang; (ii) three are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WU Yongming, Mr. WANG Lei and Mr. XU Hong; and (iii) three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. LUO Tong, Mr. WONG King On, Samuel and Ms. HUANG Yi Fei (Vanessa).
