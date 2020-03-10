Alibaba Health Information Technology : Form of proxy for use at the special general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof)

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

阿 里 健 康 信 息 技 術 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00241)

Form of proxy for use at the special general meeting

(or at any adjournment thereof)

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (the ''Company'')

special general meeting (the ''Meeting'') of the Company, to be held at Holiday Inn Express Hong Kong Causeway Bay, Meeting Room I & II, 7/F, 33 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong immediately after the conclusion of the special general meeting of the Company to be held at the same location on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10 : 30 a.m.

(a) the share purchase agreement entered into between the Company and Ali JK Nutritional Products Holding Limited on February 6, 2020 (the ''Share Purchase Agreement'') and the connected transaction contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one or more of the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') or the company secretary of the Company (the ''Company Secretary'') for and on behalf of the Company, be and are hereby authorized to sign, seal, execute and deliver all such documents and deeds, and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to and/or to implement the transactions contemplated in resolution 1(a). (a) subject to the passing of resolutions no. 1(a) and 1(b) and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the 860,874,200 Shares in aggregate as consideration under the Share Purchase Agreement (the ''Consideration Shares''), the grant of a specific mandate to the Directors with the power and authority to allot and issue the Consideration Shares to Ali JK Nutritional Products Holding Limited in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement be and are hereby approved; and any one or more of the Directors or the Company Secretary for and on behalf of the Company, be and are hereby authorized to sign, seal, execute and deliver all such documents and deeds, and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to and/or to implement the transactions contemplated in resolution 2(a). (a) subject to the passing of resolutions no. 1(a) and (b), the framework technical services agreement entered into between the Company and Taobao Holding Limited on February 6, 2020, the non-exempt continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual caps for the years ending March 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one or more of the Directors or the Company Secretary for and on behalf of the Company, be and are hereby authorized to sign, seal, execute and deliver all such documents and deeds, and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to and/or to implement the transactions contemplated in resolution 3(a).

