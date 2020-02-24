Alibaba Health Information Technology : GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
阿 里 健 康 信 息 技 術 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00241)
GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS
On February 24, 2020, the Company granted 4,459,871 RSUs to 18 Grantees in accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, subject to acceptance.
RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS
On February 24, 2020, the Company granted 4,459,871 RSUs to 18 Grantees in accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, subject to acceptance. In accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, the RSUs were granted to the Grantees under the following terms:
each of these RSUs to be granted to the Grantees represents the right to receive a Share on the date it vests; and
the RSUs granted are not subject to performance targets.
In relation to 4,459,871 RSUs granted to the Grantees, new Shares that rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with all the Shares in issue from time to time shall be issued to such Grantees upon vesting and settlement of such RSUs.
The RSUs granted typically shall vest in the Grantees within four years from the Date of Grant.
Grantees
To the best of the knowledge of the Directors, none of the 18 Grantees who has been granted RSUs on February 24, 2020 is a Director or a connected person of the Company.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE GRANTS
The purpose of the aforesaid grant of RSUs is to (i) attract skilled and experienced personnel for the further development and expansion of the Group by providing them with the opportunity to acquire equity interests in the Company, (ii) recognize our existing employees' contribution to the success and development of the Group, and (iii) generally incentivize and motivate our employees to remain with, and to strive for the future development and expansion of, the Group.
DEFINITIONS
''Board''
the board of directors of the Company
''Company''
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (阿里健康信息
技術有限公司), a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed
on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00241)
''connected person''
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
''Date of Grant''
February 24, 2020
''Director(s)''
director(s) of the Company
''Grantees''
the employees of the Group who were granted RSUs in
accordance with the Share Award Scheme on the Date of Grant
''Group''
the Company and it subsidiaries
''HK$''
the lawful currency of Hong Kong
''Hong Kong''
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
''Listing Rules''
Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
''PRC''
the People's Republic of China
''RSU(s)''
restricted share unit(s), being a contingent right to receive Shares
which is awarded under the Share Award Scheme
''Share Award
the share award scheme adopted by the Company at a special
Scheme''
general meeting on November 24, 2014, the principal terms of
which were set out on pages 10 to 20 of the Company's circular
dated October 31, 2014
''Shares''
ordinary shares in the issued capital of the Company with a
nominal value of HK$0.01
''Stock Exchange''
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
''subsidiary''
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
By Order of the Board
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
SHEN Difan
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Hong Kong, February 24, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, of whom (i) two are executive Directors, namely Mr. SHEN Difan and Mr. WANG Qiang; (ii) three are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WU Yongming, Mr. WANG Lei and Mr. XU Hong; and (iii) three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. LUO Tong, Mr. WONG King On, Samuel and Ms. HUANG Yi Fei, (Vanessa).
