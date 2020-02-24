Alibaba Health Information Technology : GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the shares in Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited.

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

阿 里 健 康 信 息 技 術 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00241)

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

On February 24, 2020, the Company granted 4,459,871 RSUs to 18 Grantees in accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, subject to acceptance.

RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

On February 24, 2020, the Company granted 4,459,871 RSUs to 18 Grantees in accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, subject to acceptance. In accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, the RSUs were granted to the Grantees under the following terms:

each of these RSUs to be granted to the Grantees represents the right to receive a Share on the date it vests; and

the RSUs granted are not subject to performance targets.

In relation to 4,459,871 RSUs granted to the Grantees, new Shares that rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with all the Shares in issue from time to time shall be issued to such Grantees upon vesting and settlement of such RSUs.