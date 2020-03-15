Alibaba Health Information Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Log in
03/15/2020 | 07:57pm EDT

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

阿 里 健 康 信 息 技 術 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00241)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. ZHU Shunyan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. WANG Qiang

Non-executive Directors

Mr. WU Yongming

Mr. WANG Lei

Mr. XU Hong

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. LUO Tong

Mr. WONG King On, Samuel

Ms. HUANG Yi Fei, (Vanessa)

There are 3 Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of the committees on which each member serves:

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. ZHU Shunyan

C

Mr. WU Yongming

M

Mr. WONG King On, Samuel

C

M

M

Mr. LUO Tong

M

M

Ms. HUANG Yi Fei, (Vanessa)

M

C

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees

Hong Kong, March 16, 2020

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 23:56:06 UTC
