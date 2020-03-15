Alibaba Health Information Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

阿 里 健 康 信 息 技 術 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00241)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. ZHU Shunyan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. WANG Qiang

Non-executive Directors

Mr. WU Yongming

Mr. WANG Lei

Mr. XU Hong

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. LUO Tong

Mr. WONG King On, Samuel

Ms. HUANG Yi Fei, (Vanessa)

There are 3 Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of the committees on which each member serves:

Audit Nomination Remuneration Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. ZHU Shunyan C Mr. WU Yongming M Mr. WONG King On, Samuel C M M Mr. LUO Tong M M Ms. HUANG Yi Fei, (Vanessa) M C

Notes: