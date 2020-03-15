Alibaba Health Information Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
阿 里 健 康 信 息 技 術 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00241)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. ZHU Shunyan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. WANG Qiang
Non-executive Directors
Mr. WU Yongming
Mr. WANG Lei
Mr. XU Hong
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. LUO Tong
Mr. WONG King On, Samuel
Ms. HUANG Yi Fei, (Vanessa)
There are 3 Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of the committees on which each member serves:
|
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. ZHU Shunyan
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. WU Yongming
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. WONG King On, Samuel
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. LUO Tong
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. HUANG Yi Fei, (Vanessa)
|
M
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees