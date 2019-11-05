Alibaba Health Information Technology : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019 0 11/05/2019 | 10:50pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Date Submitted 06/11/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 00241 Description : Ordinary Shares Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 15,000,000,000 HK$0.01 HK$150,000,000.00 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 15,000,000,000 HK$0.01 HK$150,000,000.00 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A (241) Page 1 of 13 2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) : HK$150,000,000.00 (241) Page 2 of 13 II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other classes (1) (2) shares of shares Balance at close of preceding month 12,021,757,333 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 2,701,250 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 12,024,458,583 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be scheme including EGM during the month issued pursuant approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed of the month 1. Share Award Scheme adopted at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$5.184 Ordinary shares Nil 2,202,000 Nil Nil 2,202,000 12,260,500 (Note 1) 2. Specific Share Award Mandate approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.55 Ordinary shares Nil 10,750 Nil Nil 10,750 10,750 (Note 1) 3. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.32 Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 1,672,750 (Note 1) 4. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.558 Ordinary shares Nil Nil 15,250 Nil Nil 8,146,450 (Note 1) 5. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$4.416 Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 539,000 (Note 1) (241) Page 3 of 13 Particulars of share option No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be scheme including EGM during the month issued pursuant approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed of the month 6. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$3.626 Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 3,835,500 (Note 1) 7. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$3.61 Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 116,000 (Note 1) 8. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$3.902 Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 2,729,500 (Note 1) 9. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 26/07/2017 Exercise price: HK$3.686 Ordinary shares Nil 488,500 Nil Nil 488,500 6,721,000 (Note 1) 10. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$4.40 Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 7,318,000 (Note 1) 11. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$4.144 Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 929,000 (Note 1) 12. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$7.240 Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 8,190,000 (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) 2,701,250 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) HK$13,275,441.50 (241) Page 4 of 13 Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A (241) Page 5 of 13 Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))( / / ) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A (241) Page 6 of 13 Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Full particulars including SGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. Grant of 16,214,890 Restricted Share Units on 28 April 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 30 September 2015. (Remark 1) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 497,500 2. Grant of 15,623,700 Restricted Share Units on 29 July 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 30 September 2015. (Remark 2) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 524,800 3. Grant of 2,489,800 Restricted Share Units on 11 October 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 3) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 155,000 4. Grant of 1,923,200 Restricted Share Units on 23 November 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 4) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 47,100 5. Grant of 4,176,000 Restricted Share Units on 2 February 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 5) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 587,750 6. Grant of 2,967,000 Restricted Share Units on 22 February 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 6) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 14,500 7. Grant of 33,299,000 Restricted Share Units on 14 June 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 7) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 7,966,465 8. Grant of 8,475,200 Restricted Share Units on 3 August 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 8) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 2,181,735 9. Grant of 10,477,000 Restricted Share Units on 10 October 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 9) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 1,614,200 (241) Page 7 of 13 No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto Full particulars including SGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), thereto as at close of if applicable, and class of shares issuable: the month 10. Grant of 3,911,000 Restricted Share Units on 1 February 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 10) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 1,307,887 11. Grant of 40,753,576 Restricted Share Units on 8 June 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 11) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 25,244,618 12. Grant of 16,698,000 Restricted Share Units on 31 July 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 12) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 9,732,100 13. Grant of 8,363,864 Restricted Share Units on 10 October 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 13) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 7,614,503 14. Grant of 7,325,754 Restricted Share Units on 31 January 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 14) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 4,515,257 15. Grant of 28,770,332 Restricted Share Units on 14 June 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 15) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 26,035,714 16. Grant of 9,107,763 Restricted Share Units on 2 August 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 10 July 2019. (Remark 16) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 8,867,763 17. Grant of 2,299,744 Restricted Share Units on 18 September 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 24 November 2014. (Remark 17) ( / / ) Ordinary Shares (Note 1) Nil 2,169,744 Total D. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A (241) Page 8 of 13 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of shares of new issuer issued shares of during the issuer month which pursuant may be thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At State Issue and allotment ( / / ) price : currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 2. Open offer At State Issue and allotment ( / / ) price : currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 3. Placing At State Issue and allotment ( / / ) price : currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) 4. Bonus issue date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A (241) Page 9 of 13 No. of new No. of shares of new issuer issued shares of during the issuer month which pursuant may be thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) At State Issue and allotment ( / / ) 5. Scrip dividend price : currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) 7. Redemption of Redemption date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 8. Consideration At State Issue and allotment ( / / ) issue price : currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A (241) Page 10 of 13 No. of new No. of shares of new issuer issued shares of during the issuer month which pursuant may be thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 10. Other At State Issue and allotment price : currency ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) SGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Total E. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) 2,701,250 (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) (241) Page 11 of 13 IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3) ; all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. (241) Page 12 of 13 Remarks (if any): (Remark 1) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 30 September 2015 and 28 April 2016. (Remark 2) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 30 September 2015 and 29 July 2016. (Remark 3) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 11 October 2016. (Remark 4) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 24 November 2016. (Remark 5) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 2 February 2017. (Remark 6) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 22 February 2017. (Remark 7) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 14 June 2017. (Remark 8) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 3 August 2017 (Remark 9) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 10 October 2017. (Remark 10) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 1 February 2018. (Remark 11) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 8 June 2018. (Remark 12) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 31 July 2018. (Remark 13) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 10 October 2018. (Remark 14) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 31 January 2019. (Remark 15) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 14 June 2019. (Remark 16) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 10 July 2019 and 2 August 2019. (Remark 17) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 24 November 2014 and 18 September 2019. Submitted by: LEW Aishan, Nicole Title: Company Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. 4. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. (241) Page 13 of 13 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 03:49:09 UTC 0 Latest news on ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION 11/05 ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Monthly return of equity issuer on moveme.. PU 09/18 ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY : Grant of restricted share units PU 2018 Merck KGaA Partners With Alibaba Health in China DJ 2017 ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY : injects $488 million health food assets into Ali .. RE 2016 ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY : HK regulator says Alibaba broke takeover rules wi.. RE 2016 ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY : weighs appeal against HK panel ruling that health.. RE 2016 ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY : scraps plan to inject pharmacy business in health.. RE 2016 Ali Health Swallows Bitter Pill as China Halts Drug Tracker DJ 2016 ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY : Ali Health's regulator role in spotlight after ph.. RE 2015 Most Asian Shares Lower on Fed Jitters, Energy Sector DJ