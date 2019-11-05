Alibaba Health Information Technology : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019

Log in
0
11/05/2019 | 10:50pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Date Submitted

06/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00241

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 15,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$150,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

15,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$150,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(241) Page 1 of 13

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$150,000,000.00

(241) Page 2 of 13

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

12,021,757,333

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

2,701,250

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

12,024,458,583

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

scheme including EGM

during the month

issued pursuant

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy)

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

and class of shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

of the month

1. Share Award Scheme

adopted at SGM held on

24/11/2014

Exercise price: HK$5.184

Ordinary shares

Nil

2,202,000

Nil

Nil

2,202,000

12,260,500

(Note 1)

2. Specific Share Award Mandate approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.55

Ordinary shares

Nil

10,750

Nil

Nil

10,750

10,750

(Note 1)

3. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.32

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

1,672,750

(Note 1)

4. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.558

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

15,250

Nil

Nil

8,146,450

(Note 1)

5. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$4.416

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

539,000

(Note 1)

(241) Page 3 of 13

Particulars of share option

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

scheme including EGM

during the month

issued pursuant

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy)

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

and class of shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

of the month

6. Specific Share Award

Mandate Approved at

AGM held on 18/08/2016

Exercise price: HK$3.626

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3,835,500

(Note 1)

7. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$3.61

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

116,000

(Note 1)

8. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$3.902

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

2,729,500

(Note 1)

9. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 26/07/2017 Exercise price: HK$3.686

Ordinary shares

Nil

488,500

Nil

Nil

488,500

6,721,000

(Note 1)

10. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$4.40

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,318,000

(Note 1)

11. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$4.144

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

929,000

(Note 1)

12. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$7.240

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

8,190,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

2,701,250

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

HK$13,275,441.50

(241) Page 4 of 13

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

(241) Page 5 of 13

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))( / / ) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

(241) Page 6 of 13

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Full particulars including SGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1. Grant of 16,214,890 Restricted Share Units on

28 April 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 30 September 2015. (Remark 1)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

497,500

2.

Grant of 15,623,700 Restricted Share Units on

29 July 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share Award

Mandate approved on 30 September 2015. (Remark 2)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

524,800

3. Grant of 2,489,800 Restricted Share Units on

11 October 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 3)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

155,000

4.

Grant of 1,923,200 Restricted Share Units on

23 November 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 4)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

47,100

5. Grant of 4,176,000 Restricted Share Units on

2 February 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 5)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

587,750

6.

Grant of 2,967,000 Restricted Share Units on

22 February 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 6)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

14,500

7.

Grant of 33,299,000 Restricted Share Units on

14 June 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 7)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

7,966,465

8. Grant of 8,475,200 Restricted Share Units on

3 August 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 8)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

2,181,735

9.

Grant of 10,477,000 Restricted Share Units on

10 October 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 9)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

1,614,200

(241) Page 7 of 13

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

Full particulars including SGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

thereto as at close of

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

the month

10. Grant of 3,911,000 Restricted Share Units on

1 February 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 10)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

1,307,887

11. Grant of 40,753,576 Restricted Share Units on

8 June 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 11)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

25,244,618

12. Grant of 16,698,000 Restricted Share Units on

31 July 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share

Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 12)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

9,732,100

13. Grant of 8,363,864 Restricted Share Units on

10 October 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 13)

( / /

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

7,614,503

14. Grant of 7,325,754 Restricted Share Units on

31 January 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 14)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

4,515,257

15. Grant of 28,770,332 Restricted Share Units on

14 June 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate

approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 15)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

26,035,714

16. Grant of 9,107,763 Restricted Share Units on

2 August 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 10 July 2019. (Remark 16)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

8,867,763

17. Grant of 2,299,744 Restricted Share Units on

18 September 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award

Mandate approved on 24 November 2014. (Remark 17)

(

/

/

)

Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

Nil

2,169,744

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

(241) Page 8 of 13

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of

shares of

new

issuer issued

shares of

during the

issuer

month

which

pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto

as at

close of

the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price : currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price : currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price : currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

4.

Bonus issue

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

(241) Page 9 of 13

No. of new

No. of

shares of

new

issuer issued

shares of

during the

issuer

month

which

pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto

as at

close of

the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

5.

Scrip dividend

price : currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

price : currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

(241) Page 10 of 13

No. of new

No. of

shares of

new

issuer issued

shares of

during the

issuer

month

which

pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto

as at

close of

the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At

State

Issue and allotment

price : currency

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

SGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

2,701,250

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share

Capital").)

(241) Page 11 of 13

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

(241) Page 12 of 13

Remarks (if any):

(Remark 1) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 30 September 2015 and 28 April 2016.

(Remark 2) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 30 September 2015 and 29 July 2016.

(Remark 3) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 11 October 2016.

(Remark 4) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 24 November 2016.

(Remark 5) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 2 February 2017.

(Remark 6) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 22 February 2017.

(Remark 7) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 14 June 2017.

(Remark 8) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 3 August 2017

(Remark 9) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 10 October 2017.

(Remark 10) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 1 February 2018.

(Remark 11) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 8 June 2018.

(Remark 12) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 31 July 2018.

(Remark 13) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 10 October 2018.

(Remark 14) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 31 January 2019.

(Remark 15) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 14 June 2019.

(Remark 16) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 10 July 2019 and 2 August 2019.

(Remark 17) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 24 November 2014 and 18 September

2019.

Submitted by:

LEW Aishan, Nicole

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

4. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

(241) Page 13 of 13

Disclaimer

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 03:49:09 UTC
