Alibaba Health Information Technology : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019
11/05/2019 | 10:50pm EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Date Submitted
06/11/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
00241
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month 15,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$150,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
15,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$150,000,000.00
(241) Page 1 of 13
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
currency) :
HK$150,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
12,021,757,333
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
2,701,250
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
12,024,458,583
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
scheme including EGM
during the month
issued pursuant
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close
and class of shares issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
of the month
1. Share Award Scheme
adopted at SGM held on
24/11/2014
Exercise price: HK$5.184
Ordinary shares
Nil
2,202,000
Nil
Nil
2,202,000
12,260,500
(Note 1)
2. Specific Share Award Mandate approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.55
Ordinary shares
Nil
10,750
Nil
Nil
10,750
10,750
(Note 1)
3. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.32
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
1,672,750
(Note 1)
4. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 30/09/2015 Exercise price: HK$5.558
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
15,250
Nil
Nil
8,146,450
(Note 1)
5. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$4.416
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
539,000
(Note 1)
Particulars of share option
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
scheme including EGM
during the month
issued pursuant
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close
and class of shares issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
of the month
6. Specific Share Award
Mandate Approved at
AGM held on 18/08/2016
Exercise price: HK$3.626
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
3,835,500
(Note 1)
7. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$3.61
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
116,000
(Note 1)
8. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 18/08/2016 Exercise price: HK$3.902
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
2,729,500
(Note 1)
9. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at AGM held on 26/07/2017 Exercise price: HK$3.686
Ordinary shares
Nil
488,500
Nil
Nil
488,500
6,721,000
(Note 1)
10. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$4.40
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
7,318,000
(Note 1)
11. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$4.144
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
929,000
(Note 1)
12. Specific Share Award Mandate Approved at SGM held on 24/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$7.240
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
8,190,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
2,701,250
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
HK$13,275,441.50
(241) Page 4 of 13
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))( / / ) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)( / / ) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
during the month
issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
Full particulars including SGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1. Grant of 16,214,890 Restricted Share Units on
28 April 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 30 September 2015. (Remark 1)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
497,500
2.
Grant of 15,623,700 Restricted Share Units on
29 July 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share Award
Mandate approved on 30 September 2015. (Remark 2)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
524,800
3. Grant of 2,489,800 Restricted Share Units on
11 October 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 3)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
155,000
4.
Grant of 1,923,200 Restricted Share Units on
23 November 2016 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 4)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
47,100
5. Grant of 4,176,000 Restricted Share Units on
2 February 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 5)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
587,750
6.
Grant of 2,967,000 Restricted Share Units on
22 February 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 6)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
14,500
7.
Grant of 33,299,000 Restricted Share Units on
14 June 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 18 August 2016. (Remark 7)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
7,966,465
8. Grant of 8,475,200 Restricted Share Units on
3 August 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 8)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
2,181,735
9.
Grant of 10,477,000 Restricted Share Units on
10 October 2017 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 9)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
1,614,200
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
during the month
issued pursuant
pursuant thereto
Full particulars including SGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
thereto as at close of
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
the month
10. Grant of 3,911,000 Restricted Share Units on
1 February 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 10)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
1,307,887
11. Grant of 40,753,576 Restricted Share Units on
8 June 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 26 July 2017. (Remark 11)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
25,244,618
12. Grant of 16,698,000 Restricted Share Units on
31 July 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share
Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 12)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
9,732,100
13. Grant of 8,363,864 Restricted Share Units on
10 October 2018 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 13)
( / /
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
7,614,503
14. Grant of 7,325,754 Restricted Share Units on
31 January 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 14)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
4,515,257
15. Grant of 28,770,332 Restricted Share Units on
14 June 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate
approved on 20 July 2018. (Remark 15)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
26,035,714
16. Grant of 9,107,763 Restricted Share Units on
2 August 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award Mandate approved on 10 July 2019. (Remark 16)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
8,867,763
17. Grant of 2,299,744 Restricted Share Units on
18 September 2019 pursuant to the Specific Share Award
Mandate approved on 24 November 2014. (Remark 17)
(
/
/
)
Ordinary Shares (Note 1)
Nil
2,169,744
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
(241) Page 9 of 13
(241) Page 10 of 13
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
2,701,250
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share
Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical(Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
(Remark 1) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 30 September 2015 and 28 April 2016.
(Remark 2) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 30 September 2015 and 29 July 2016.
(Remark 3) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 11 October 2016.
(Remark 4) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 24 November 2016.
(Remark 5) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 2 February 2017.
(Remark 6) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 22 February 2017.
(Remark 7) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 18 August 2016 and 14 June 2017.
(Remark 8) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 3 August 2017
(Remark 9) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 10 October 2017.
(Remark 10) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 1 February 2018.
(Remark 11) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 26 July 2017 and 8 June 2018.
(Remark 12) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 31 July 2018.
(Remark 13) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 10 October 2018.
(Remark 14) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 31 January 2019.
(Remark 15) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 20 July 2018 and 14 June 2019.
(Remark 16) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 10 July 2019 and 2 August 2019.
(Remark 17) For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 24 November 2014 and 18 September
2019.
Submitted by:
LEW Aishan, Nicole
Title:
Company Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 03:49:09 UTC