Alibaba Health Information Technology : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

阿 里 健 康 信 息 技 術 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00241)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a special general meeting (the ''SGM'') of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Holiday Inn Express Hong Kong Causeway Bay, Meeting Room I & II, 7/F, 33 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong immediately after the conclusion of the special general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at the same location on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10 : 30 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without amendments) the following ordinary resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolutions in relation to the Share Purchase Agreement

1. ''THAT