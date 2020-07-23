Alibaba Pictures : PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS

This announcement is made by Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.45(4) and 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

The board of directors (the "Directors") (the "Board") of the Company announces that, in order to provide the Company with greater flexibility to raise funds in the future, it has resolved to propose to increase the authorised share capital of the Company from HK$7,500,000,000 divided into 30,000,000,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") of HK$0.25 each to HK$9,500,000,000 divided into 38,000,000,000 Shares of HK$0.25 each by the creation of an additional 8,000,000,000 new Shares.

The proposed increase in the authorised share capital of the Company is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of an ordinary resolution at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held on September 10, 2020.

As at the date of this announcement, the authorised share capital of the Company is HK$7,500,000,000 divided into 30,000,000,000 Shares of HK$0.25 each, of which 26,822,015,210 Shares have been allotted and issued as fully paid or credited as fully paid.

With regard to the proposed increase in the authorised share capital of the Company, the Board has no present intention to issue any part of the increased authorised share capital of the Company.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS

The Board also announces that it has resolved to propose certain amendments to the bye-laws of the Company (the "Bye-laws"). The proposed amendments to the Bye-laws are subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at the AGM.

The major proposed amendments to the Bye-laws are summarised as follows:

1. to allow all general meetings (including an annual general meeting, any adjourned meeting or postponed meeting) to be held as a physical meeting in any part of the world and at one or more locations, or as a hybrid meeting or an electronic meeting;