MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Alibaba Pictures Group Limited

ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED

(1060)
  Report  
From Madison Square Garden to Alibaba, Silver Lake's $43 billion empire

0
11/27/2019 | 07:18am EST

U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake has bought a 10% stake in Manchester City's Abu Dhabi-controlled owner, adding to its $43 billion (£33.5 billion) worth of investments which include the world's best-known sports venues and teams as well as technology companies.

Its portfolio generates more than $230 billion in revenue each year, according to its website.

Among its investments are stakes in the following companies:

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group

Chinese ride hailing firm Didi Chuxing

World's No. 3 PC maker Dell Technologies

Madison Square Garden Co, which owns the eponymous arena and other assets including stakes in the New York Knicks basketball and Rangers hockey teams

Endeavor - U.S. entertainment and talent agency. Its businesses https://www.reuters.com/article/us-endeavor-group-ipo/talent-agency-endeavor-abandons-ipo-amid-weak-investor-demand-idUSKBN1WB2HD run the gamut from talent agency WME, which represents the likes of actor Dwayne Johnson, to mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship

Fanatics - e-commerce company focused on sports merchandise

Learfield IMG College - largest U.S. collegiate sports marketing company

Oak View Group - U.S. entertainment and sports venue company

TEG - live entertainment and ticketing company based in Australia

Source: Silver Lake website

(Reporting by Josephine Mason. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED -0.77% 1.29 End-of-day quote.-0.77%
SILVER -0.21% 17.028 Delayed Quote.8.98%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 3 833 M
EBIT 2020 433 M
Net income 2020 427 M
Finance 2020 3 366 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 80,4x
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
EV / Sales2020 8,10x
EV / Sales2021 5,53x
Capitalization 34 401 M
