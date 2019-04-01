Alibaba Pictures : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO OF THE RENEWED ADVERTISING SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1060) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO OF THE RENEWED ADVERTISING SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT RENEWED ADVERTISING SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT The Board announces that Shanghai TPP, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement with Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama, each an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGH, on April 1, 2019 for a term commencing from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. Pursuant to the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement, Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama have agreed to procure their clients to use, and Shanghai TPP has agreed to provide, advertising services to promote the products or services of the clients of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama on the online platforms and channels of Shanghai TPP. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Each of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGH. AGH is the ultimate sole shareholder of Ali CV, which is a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the Company holding approximately 50.65% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Accordingly, each of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama is an associate of Ali CV and hence a connected person of the Company. The entering into of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As all the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual cap for the transactions contemplated under the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement are over 0.1% but less than 5%, the entering into of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. 1

1. INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated January 19, 2018 relating to, among others, the entering into of the Advertising Services Framework Agreement between Shanghai TPP, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama, each an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGH, for a term commenced from January 19, 2018 and ended on March 31, 2019. The Board announces that Shanghai TPP, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement with Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama, each an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGH, on April 1, 2019 for a term commencing from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. Pursuant to the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement, Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama have agreed to procure their clients to use, and Shanghai TPP has agreed to provide, advertising services to promote the products or services of the clients of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama on the online platforms and channels of Shanghai TPP. 2.PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE RENEWED ADVERTISING SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement are set out below: 2.1.1Signing Date, Parties and Term of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement Date: April 1, 2019 Parties: (1) Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama as advertising service agents (2) Shanghai TPP as advertising service provider Term: one year commencing from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 2.1.2Other Principal Terms of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement Subject Matter In consideration of the fee payable by Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama to Shanghai TPP, Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama have agreed to procure their clients to use, and Shanghai TPP has agreed to provide, the advertising services to promote the products or services of the clients of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama on the online platforms and channels of Shanghai TPP. 2

Pricing Basis The service fee receivable by Shanghai TPP for provision of the advertising services to Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama (as agents for and on behalf of their clients) under the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement is 70% of the advertising fee, which is calculated based on the actual usage of the advertising services by the clients of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama measured by the number of days that the relevant advertisement has been placed and displayed on the online platforms and channels of Shanghai TPP and the published standard service fee at a pre-determined discount rate generally offered by Shanghai TPP to independent third parties in respect of comparable services and with reference to the specific location or the space at which the relevant advertisement is placed or displayed. In accordance with the terms of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement, Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama will be entitled to receive 30% of the aforesaid advertising fee. Such rate will not be more favourable than the rate provided by Shanghai TPP to any independent third party based on the same factors. Payment Terms Shanghai TPP shall provide Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama with a summary report of advertising services used by the clients of Alimama and Hangzhou Yihong within three (3) working days upon completion of each advertising placement, and Alimama and Hangzhou Yihong shall confirm such summary report within seven (7) working days upon the receipt of the same. Shanghai TPP, Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama shall, at the beginning of each month, estimate the total fee of the advertising services used by the clients of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama in the previous month. Shanghai TPP shall provide the bill of the aforesaid total advertising service fees on the last working day of each month, and Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama shall confirm such bill by the second working day of the month following the month in which such bill is provided by Shanghai TPP. Shanghai TPP shall also provide relevant value-added tax invoice(s) in the month following the month in which the aforesaid bill is confirmed by Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama. Upon the receipt of the aforesaid invoice(s), Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama shall settle such invoice(s). 3. ANNUAL CAP AND BASIS OF DETERMINATION OF ANNUAL CAP The actual transaction amount under the Advertising Services Framework Agreement for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 was approximately RMB1,104,000 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 is expected to be approximately RMB22,000,000. The Board has determined the annual cap with respect to the transactions contemplated under the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement for the financial year commencing April 1, 2019 and ending on March 31, 2020 to be fixed at RMB50,000,000. 3

The annual cap is determined with reference to (i) the current advertising needs of the clients of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama on other comparable online platforms and channels and (ii) the historical rate of usage and demand for the advertising services during the term of the Advertising Services Framework Agreement, with an additional buffer of a certain percentage on top to provide for operational flexibility and potential increment in the transaction volume. 4.REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE RENEWED ADVERTISING SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama are leading companies specialized in online digital advertising, with strong operating track records and large client bases. The growing popularity of the Group's online ticketing platform Tao Piao Piao has attracted their interests in using its online platforms and channels for digital advertising. To maximize the commercial value of its online platforms and channels, Shanghai TPP has entered into the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement. Having reviewed the terms of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement and the annual cap for the transactions contemplated under the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement are fair and reasonable, the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms to the Company and that the entering into of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. 5. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Each of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGH. AGH is the ultimate sole shareholder of Ali CV, which is a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the Company holding approximately 50.65% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Accordingly, each of Hangzhou Yihong and Alimama is an associate of Ali CV and hence a connected person of the Company. The entering into of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As all the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual cap for the transactions contemplated under the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement are over 0.1% but less than 5%, the entering into of the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. 4

As each of Mr. Fan Luyuan, Mr. Meng Jun, Ms. Zhang Yu and Mr. Chang Yang is an employee of AGH or its subsidiaries, he/she is deemed or may be perceived to have a material interest in the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement, the relevant annual cap and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Accordingly, each of Mr. Fan Luyuan, Mr. Meng Jun, Ms. Zhang Yu and Mr. Chang Yang has abstained from voting on the resolutions passed by the Board in relation to in the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement, the relevant annual cap and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Save for the aforesaid Directors, none of the other Directors has a material interest in in the Renewed Advertising Services Framework Agreement, the relevant annual cap and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and therefore none of them has abstained from voting on the relevant resolutions passed by the Board. 6. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND SHANGHAI TPP The Company is listed on both the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1060) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (stock code: S91). The Company focuses on developing the full business potential of integration and innovative applications of the Internet and traditional film and television industries. The core business of the Company includes the three major segments: (i) internet-based promotion and distribution, (ii) content production, and (iii) integrated development. These segments encompass (i) the operation of an integrated O2O platform for the promotion and distribution of entertainment content, and the provision of online movie ticketing service to consumers and ticket issuance system to cinemas; (ii) the investment and production of entertainment content such as film and drama series both domestically and internationally; and (iii) centered around copyrights the development of professional services ranging from financing, business placement, promotion and distribution to merchandising, respectively. Shanghai TPP, being a company established under the laws of the PRC, is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company which is principally engaged in film investment, film distribution, film agency, advertising production, advertising distribution, advertising agency, technological consultation, technology transfer and technological services in the professional field of network technology and e-commerce. 7.INFORMATION ON AGH, ALIBABA GROUP, HANGZHOU YIHONG AND ALIMAMA AGH is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and its American depositary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Stock Code: BABA). Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere and Alibaba Group aims to achieve sustainable growth for 102 years. Alibaba Group's businesses are comprised of core commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment and innovation initiatives. Hangzhou Yihong, being a company established under the laws of the PRC, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGH which is principally engaged in the provision of advertising services. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.