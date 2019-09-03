Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd    1060   BMG0171W1055

ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD

(1060)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba Pictures : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders - Circular dated September 4, 2019 and Proxy Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:47am EDT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號：1060)

Notification Letter 通知信函

September 4, 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders(1),

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notification of Publication of Circular dated September 4, 2019 and Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication(s)")

The Current Corporate Communication(s) of the Company, in both English and Chinese versions, is/are available on the Company's website at www.alibabapictures.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communication(s) in printed form, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and then return the same to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label(2) in the Request Form. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication(s), you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications(3) of the Company in printed form until you notify the Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please do not hesitate to call the Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited

Ng Lok Ming, William

Company Secretary

Notes:

  1. This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholders" of the Company, which mean such persons or companies whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.
  2. If the mailing label is used for posting in Hong Kong, no postage stamp is required. Please affix appropriate postage stamps when posting outside Hong Kong.
  3. Corporate Communications include but not limited to the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

各位非註冊股東(1)

阿里巴巴影業集團有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 日期為201994日通函及代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）的發佈通知

本公司本次公司通訊的英文及中文本已上載於本公司網站（www.alibabapictures.com）及香港交易及結算所有限公司網 站（www.hkexnews.hk）。

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，請 閣下填妥並簽署在本函背面的申請表格，然後可使用申請表格內的郵 寄標籤(2)將表格交回本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳秘書商務有限公司（「過戶登記分處」），地址為香港皇后大 道東183號合和中心54樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站下載。

請注意，當 閣下填寫並交回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示確認 閣下收取印刷本的指示將適 用於本公司日後的所有公司通訊(3)，直至 閣下通知過戶登記分處作另行安排或停止持有本公司的股份。

倘 閣下對本函件有任何疑問，請於辦公時間上午9時至下午5時（星期一至星期五，香港公眾假期除外）致電過戶登 記分處熱線（8522980 1333 查詢。

代表

阿里巴巴影業集團有限公司

公司秘書

吳樂茗

謹啓

201994

附註：

  1. 此通知信函乃向本公司的非註冊股東（指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並已透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，以收取公 司通訊）發出。
  2. 倘在香港使用郵寄標籤投寄，則毋須貼上郵票。若在香港以外區域投寄，請貼上適當的郵票。
  3. 公司通訊包括但不限於董事會報告書及年度賬目，連同核數師報告書、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

Name(s) and address of Non-registered Shareholder(s):

非註冊股東的姓名及地址：

Request Form 申請表格

To: Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (the "Company")

致： 阿里巴巴影業集團有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 1060)

（股份代號：1060

c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited

經卓佳秘書商務有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication(s) and all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in the manner as indicated below (please mark () in the following box):

本人吾等欲以下列方式收取本公司本次公司通訊及日後所有公司通訊（# 請於下列空格內劃上「」號）：

  • in printed forms in both English and Chinese (by post).
    收取英文及中文印刷本（以郵遞方式）。

Signature(s):

Date:

簽署：

日期：

Name of non-registered

shareholder:

Contact telephone number:

非註冊股東姓名：

聯絡電話：

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete, sign and return this form to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Registrar") by post using the mailing
    label as indicated below.
    請填妥及簽署此表格，並按以下郵寄標籤所示，郵寄至本公司的香港股份過户登記分處，卓佳秘書商務有限公司（「過戶登記分處」）。
  2. Any form with no indicated choice, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    倘在本表格上並無作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, any other special instructions written on this form will not be accepted.
    為免存疑，在本表格上書寫的任何其他特定指示，將不獲處理。
  • "Corporate Communications" include but not limited to the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a
    notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.
    公司通訊包括但不限於董事會報告書及年度賬目，連同核數師報告書、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

收集個人資料聲明

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the
    "PDPO").
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486章〈個人資料（私隱）條例〉（「〈私隱條例〉」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company not being able to process your
    instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
    閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and
    retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
    本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、過戶登記分處、及或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個 人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road
    East, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據〈私隱條例〉的條文查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向卓佳秘書商務有限公司（地址為 香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）的私隱事務主任提出。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return this Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

寄回此表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票。

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Secretaries Limited

卓佳秘書商務有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼37

Hong Kong 香港

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (1060)

阿里巴巴影業集團有限公司

Disclaimer

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD
10:47aALIBABA PICTURES : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareh..
PU
10:32aALIBABA PICTURES : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholde..
PU
10:00aALIBABA PICTURES : Continuing connected transactions in relation to (1) transfer..
PU
10:00aALIBABA PICTURES : Form of proxy for special general meeting
PU
06:06aALIBABA PICTURES : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08/19ALIBABA PICTURES : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
06/20Platform gives audiences new role
AQ
06/20Projecting a new image
AQ
06/17ALIBABA PICTURES : Boosting box office
AQ
06/11ALIBABA PICTURES : CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE SALE OF RIGHTS OF DR..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 3 833 M
EBIT 2020 433 M
Net income 2020 427 M
Finance 2020 3 366 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 87,4x
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,88x
EV / Sales2021 5,37x
Capitalization 33 556 M
Chart ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,44  CNY
Last Close Price 1,26  CNY
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lu Yuan Fan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wei Zhang President & Executive Director
Jun Meng Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Feng Shao Non-Executive Director
Lian Jie Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD-0.77%4 381
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)15.00%7 582
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%6 863
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO-5.74%5 995
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 971
CHINA FILM CO LTD-0.91%3 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group