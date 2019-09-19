Alibaba Pictures : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1060) POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 The Board is pleased to announce that the Ordinary Resolution set out in the Notice of the SGM was duly passed by way of poll by the Shareholders at the SGM held on September 19, 2019. References are made to (i) the notice of the special general meeting (the "SGM") of Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (the "Company") dated September 4, 2019 (the "Notice"); and (ii) the circular of the Company dated September 4, 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM The board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution (the "Ordinary Resolution") set out in the Notice of the SGM was duly passed by way of poll by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the SGM held on September 19, 2019. Details of the poll results in respect of the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the SGM are as follows: No. of Votes Ordinary Resolution (%) For Against 1. (i) To approve, confirm and ratify the 3,248,901,803 0 Framework Agreement (as defined in (100.000%) (0.000%) the Circular) and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and the implementation thereof; 1

To approve the Annual Caps (as defined in the Circular) for the respective financial years ending on March 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022; and To authorize any one director of the Company (or one director and the secretary of the Company or any two directors of the Company or such other person (including a director of the Company) or persons as the Board may appoint, in the case of execution of documents under seal) for and on behalf of the Company to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things which he/she/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with the implementation of and giving effect to the Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder including the affixing of common seal thereon. As all of the votes were cast in favor of the Ordinary Resolution, the Ordinary Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders as the ordinary resolution of the Company at the SGM. As at the date of the SGM, the total number of shares of the Company (the "Shares") in issue was 26,631,472,510. As stated in the Circular, (1) Ali CV and its associates; and (2) Mr. Fan Luyuan, Mr. Meng Jun, Ms. Zhang Yu and Mr. Chang Yang, each being an employee of AGH or its subsidiaries, a Director and/or a Shareholder, were required to abstain from voting, and (where applicable) have so abstained from voting on the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the SGM. As at the date of the SGM, (1) Ali CV and its associates were interested in an aggregate of 13,488,058,846 Shares, representing approximately 50.65% of the total issued share capital of the Company; (2) Mr. Chang Yang was interested in 200,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.001% of the total issued share capital of the Company; and (3) Mr. Fan Luyuan, Mr. Meng Jun and Ms. Zhang Yu did not have, and was not deemed to have, any interest or short position in the Shares. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the SGM was 13,143,213,664, representing approximately 49.35% of the total issued share capital of the Company. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favor of the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. Save as disclosed above, there was no restriction on any Shareholders to cast votes on the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the SGM and no Shareholder had stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution proposed at the SGM. 2

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM. On behalf of the Board Alibaba Pictures Group Limited Fan Luyuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, September 19, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Fan Luyuan and Mr. Meng Jun, being the executive Directors; Ms. Zhang Yu and Mr. Chang Yang, being the non-executive Directors; and Ms. Song Lixin, Mr. Tong Xiaomeng and Mr. Johnny Chen, being the independent non-executive Directors. 3