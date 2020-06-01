Alico, Inc. to Host One-On-One Meetings at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The conference is being held June 16-17, 2020 in a virtual format. To schedule a one-on-one with Alico, please contact your Oppenheimer sales representative.



About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

