ALICO, INC.

ALICO, INC.

(ALCO)
News 
News

Alico, Inc. to Host One-On-One Meetings at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

06/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The conference is being held June 16-17, 2020 in a virtual format. To schedule a one-on-one with Alico, please contact your Oppenheimer sales representative.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com 

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
08:31aAlico, Inc. to Host One-On-One Meetings at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consum..
GL
05/28ALICO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
05/28State of Florida approves option agreement with Alico to acquire approximatel..
GL
05/21ALICO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
05/21Alico, Inc. Announces Execution of New Four-Year Citrus Fruit Supply Agreemen..
GL
05/11ALICO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11ALICO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/11ALICO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/11Alico, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
GL
05/07Alico, Inc. to Present at the 15th Annual BMO Farm to Market Conference
GL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 122 M - -
Net income 2019 37,8 M - -
Net Debt 2019 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 6,74x
Yield 2019 0,71%
Capitalization 240 M 240 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,26x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 50,2%
Alico, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John E. Kiernan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin D. Fishman Executive Chairman
Richard Rallo Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, CAO & SVP
James E. Sampel Chief Information Officer
Henry R. Slack Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALICO, INC.-10.44%240
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.35.36%37 129
CORTEVA INC0.00%20 438
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-21.34%19 671
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED34.44%10 718
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS14.55%8 088
