ALICORP A : Obtained First Place in 2018 Latin America Executive Team Ranking

Alicorp S.A.A. (“the Company” or “Alicorp”) (BVL: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian consumer goods company obtained the top position in the ranking for Latin America Executive Team – MidCap Food & Beverages, in a published survey performed by Institutional Investor’s magazine, a leading financial news publication.

Alicorp’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were also ranked first in their categories, and Alicorp’s Investor Relations Program reached second place.

To obtain the full results of the rankings, please visit: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research/8602/The-Latin-America-Executive-Team

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading consumer goods company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 23 other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).

