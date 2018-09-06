ALICORP A : Obtained First Place in 2018 Latin America Executive Team Ranking

Alicorp S.A.A. (“the Company” or “Alicorp”) (BVL: ALICORC1 and
ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian consumer goods company obtained the top
position in the ranking for Latin America Executive Team – MidCap
Food & Beverages, in a published survey performed by Institutional
Investor’s magazine, a leading financial news publication.
Alicorp’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were also
ranked first in their categories, and Alicorp’s Investor Relations
Program reached second place.
To obtain the full results of the rankings, please visit: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research/8602/The-Latin-America-Executive-Team
About Alicorp
Alicorp is a leading consumer goods company headquartered in Peru, with
operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil,
Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 23 other countries. The Company
focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal
and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador,
Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial
flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3)
Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future
events, and it is possible that the results described in this press
release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such
statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible
for management to predict all such factors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005889/en/