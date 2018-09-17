Alicorp Announces Changes in Senior Management: i) Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and ii) Creation of Strategy and Digital Vice Presidency

Alicorp S.A.A. (“Alicorp” or “the Company”) (Lima Stock Exchange: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, announced today that Mr. Juan Moreyra Marrou has been appointed the new CFO, effective January 01, 2019. Consequently, Alicorp’s current CFO, Mr. Pedro Malo Rob, has been named as new Strategy and Digital Vice President and will oversee Company’s strategic growth and digital projects.

Mr. Moreyra joined Alicorp in July, 2018, as part of the company’s acquisition of Industrias del Aceite S.A. From July, 2018 to December, 2018, Mr. Moreyra served as Chief Executive Officer of Alicorp Bolivia which runs Industrias del Aceite S.A. and Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente S.R.L. Prior to joining Industrias del Aceite S.A., Mr. Moreyra served as CFO of Ransa Comercial S.A. and, for the past 6 years, also worked at several other companies of the Romero group. Prior to that, Mr. Moreyra was a Director for Citigroup U.S. for 10 years.

Mr. Moreyra holds a dual bachelor’s degree, in Business Administration and Accounting, both from Universidad del Pacifico (Peru), and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading consumer goods company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 22 other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).

