Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE VALORES DE LIMA  >  ALICORP S.A.A.    ALICORI1   PEP214005006

ALICORP S.A.A. (ALICORI1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Alicorp Announces Changes in Senior Management: i) Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and ii) Creation of Strategy and Digital Vice Presidency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

Alicorp S.A.A. (“Alicorp” or “the Company”) (Lima Stock Exchange: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, announced today that Mr. Juan Moreyra Marrou has been appointed the new CFO, effective January 01, 2019. Consequently, Alicorp’s current CFO, Mr. Pedro Malo Rob, has been named as new Strategy and Digital Vice President and will oversee Company’s strategic growth and digital projects.

Mr. Moreyra joined Alicorp in July, 2018, as part of the company’s acquisition of Industrias del Aceite S.A. From July, 2018 to December, 2018, Mr. Moreyra served as Chief Executive Officer of Alicorp Bolivia which runs Industrias del Aceite S.A. and Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente S.R.L. Prior to joining Industrias del Aceite S.A., Mr. Moreyra served as CFO of Ransa Comercial S.A. and, for the past 6 years, also worked at several other companies of the Romero group. Prior to that, Mr. Moreyra was a Director for Citigroup U.S. for 10 years.

Mr. Moreyra holds a dual bachelor’s degree, in Business Administration and Accounting, both from Universidad del Pacifico (Peru), and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading consumer goods company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 22 other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALICORP S.A.A.
11:19pALICORP ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN SENIOR : i) Appointment of New Chief Financial Off..
BU
09/06ALICORP A : Obtained First Place in 2018 Latin America Executive Team Ranking
BU
More news
Chart ALICORP S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
ALICORP S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.