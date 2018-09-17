Alicorp Announces Changes in Senior Management: i) Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and ii) Creation of Strategy and Digital Vice Presidency

Alicorp S.A.A. (“Alicorp” or “the Company”) (Lima Stock Exchange:
ALICORC1 and ALICORI1), a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company,
announced today that Mr. Juan Moreyra Marrou has been appointed the new
CFO, effective January 01, 2019. Consequently, Alicorp’s current CFO,
Mr. Pedro Malo Rob, has been named as new Strategy and Digital Vice
President and will oversee Company’s strategic growth and digital
projects.
Mr. Moreyra joined Alicorp in July, 2018, as part of the company’s
acquisition of Industrias del Aceite S.A. From July, 2018 to December,
2018, Mr. Moreyra served as Chief Executive Officer of Alicorp Bolivia
which runs Industrias del Aceite S.A. and Sociedad Aceitera del Oriente
S.R.L. Prior to joining Industrias del Aceite S.A., Mr. Moreyra served
as CFO of Ransa Comercial S.A. and, for the past 6 years, also worked at
several other companies of the Romero group. Prior to that, Mr. Moreyra
was a Director for Citigroup U.S. for 10 years.
Mr. Moreyra holds a dual bachelor’s degree, in Business Administration
and Accounting, both from Universidad del Pacifico (Peru), and an MBA
from The University of Texas at Austin.
About Alicorp
Alicorp is a leading consumer goods company headquartered in Peru, with
operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil,
Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 22 other countries. The Company
focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal
and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador,
Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial
flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3)
Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future
events, and it is possible that the results described in this press
release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such
statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible
for management to predict all such factors.
