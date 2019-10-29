Alien Metals : Due diligence update, iron ore projects in the Pilbara, Western Australia

In addition to the due diligence being undertaken on the Hancock Ranges and Brockman iron ore projects, the Company is reviewing additional acquisition opportunities in the precious metals space which are complementary to Alien's existing portfolio of assets in Mexico.

Alien and its technical consultants carried out a detailed review of the available historical information in relation to the licenses to identify a number of prospective areas, which have been visited and inspected over the last week. The site visit will enable a more detailed geological interpretation of prospective iron mineralised formations. Numerous samples were taken from these prospective areas and despatched back to Perth, Western Australia, for assaying by an independent laboratory.

Alien Metals Limited ("Alien" or the "Company"), the AIM quoted mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its due diligence on the Hancock Ranges and Brockman iron ore projects, over which the Company has an exclusive option to acquire 51% (see the Company's announcement dated 20 September 2019 for further information on these projects).

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.

