Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Alien Metals Limited    UFO   VGG017351021

ALIEN METALS LIMITED

(UFO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/27 11:35:21 am
0.185 GBp   +8.82%
01:03pALIEN METALS : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:52aALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Result of AGM
PR
11/19ALIEN METALS : Exercise of option over iron ore projects in Western Australia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alien Metals : Result of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:03pm EST

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

27 November 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien", "Alien Metals" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held in London earlier today, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Proxy votes had been received in respect of the resolutions as set out below.

Vote type

No. voted

Voted (%)

1

Receive financial statements

For

202,542,621

>99.99

(Ordinary resolution)

Against

1,258

<0.001

Withheld

14,000

-

Discretion

0

0.000

2

Elect Dan Smith

For

202,543,129

>99.99

(Ordinary resolution)

Against

750

<0.001

Withheld

14,000

-

Discretion

0

0.000

3

Elect Bill Brodie Good

For

202,543,129

>99.99

(Ordinary resolution)

Against

750

<0.001

Withheld

14,000

-

Discretion

0

0.000

4

Re-elect James Cable

For

202,543,129

>99.99

(Ordinary resolution)

Against

750

0.001

Withheld

14,000

-

Discretion

0

0.000

5

Re-elect Chris Gordon

For

202,543,129

>99.99

(Ordinary resolution)

Against

750

<0.001

Withheld

14,000

-

Discretion

0

0.000

6

Appoint auditors

For

202,543,129

>99.99

(Ordinary resolution)

Against

750

<0.001

Withheld

14,000

-

Discretion

0

0.000

7

Auditors remuneration

For

202,542,129

>99.99

(Ordinary resolution)

Against

<750

0.001

Withheld

15,000

-

Discretion

0

0.000

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited

First Equity Limited (Joint - Broker)

Bill Brodie Good, Technical Director

Jason Robertson

David Taylor, Company Secretary

Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint - Broker)

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Jon Belliss

www.beaumontcornish.com

Tel +44 (0)20 7399 9425

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.

Disclaimer

Alien Metals Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 18:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIEN METALS LIMITED
01:03pALIEN METALS : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:52aALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Result of AGM
PR
11/19ALIEN METALS : Exercise of option over iron ore projects in Western Australia
PU
11/19ALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Exercise of option over iron ore projects
PR
11/13ALIEN METALS : Site visits confirm dso iron ore potential up to 65% fe at hancoc..
AQ
11/12ALIEN METALS : Site visits confirm DSO iron ore potential up to 65% Fe at Hancoc..
PU
11/12ALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Site visit confirms DSO iron ore potential up to 65% Fe
PR
11/04ALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Option extended on iron ore projects in the Pilbara, We..
AQ
11/01ALIEN METALS : Option extended on iron ore projects in the Pilbara, Western Aust..
PU
11/01ALIEN METALS LIMITED : - Option extended on iron ore projects in the Pilbara
PR
More news
Chart ALIEN METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alien Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIEN METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel John Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Doughlas William Brodie Good Executive Director & Technical Director
James Seymour Cable Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Gordon Independent Non-Executive Director
David H. Taylor Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIEN METALS LIMITED25.93%3
BHP GROUP10.72%122 751
RIO TINTO PLC14.13%92 395
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.23%32 805
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.52%20 771
SOUTH32-21.19%8 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group