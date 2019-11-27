Alien Metals : Result of Annual General Meeting

Proxy votes had been received in respect of the resolutions as set out below.

Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held in London earlier today, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

7 Auditors remuneration For 202,542,129 >99.99 (Ordinary resolution) Against <750 0.001 Withheld 15,000 - Discretion 0 0.000

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.