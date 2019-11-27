Alien Metals : Result of Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1
27 November 2019
Alien Metals Ltd
("Alien", "Alien Metals" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held in London earlier today, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.
Proxy votes had been received in respect of the resolutions as set out below.
|
|
|
Vote type
|
No. voted
|
Voted (%)
|
1
|
Receive financial statements
|
For
|
202,542,621
|
>99.99
|
|
(Ordinary resolution)
|
Against
|
1,258
|
<0.001
|
|
|
Withheld
|
14,000
|
-
|
|
|
Discretion
|
0
|
0.000
|
2
|
Elect Dan Smith
|
For
|
202,543,129
|
>99.99
|
|
(Ordinary resolution)
|
Against
|
750
|
<0.001
|
|
|
Withheld
|
14,000
|
-
|
|
|
Discretion
|
0
|
0.000
|
3
|
Elect Bill Brodie Good
|
For
|
202,543,129
|
>99.99
|
|
(Ordinary resolution)
|
Against
|
750
|
<0.001
|
|
|
Withheld
|
14,000
|
-
|
|
|
Discretion
|
0
|
0.000
|
4
|
Re-elect James Cable
|
For
|
202,543,129
|
>99.99
|
|
(Ordinary resolution)
|
Against
|
750
|
0.001
|
|
|
Withheld
|
14,000
|
-
|
|
|
Discretion
|
0
|
0.000
|
5
|
Re-elect Chris Gordon
|
For
|
202,543,129
|
>99.99
|
|
(Ordinary resolution)
|
Against
|
750
|
<0.001
|
|
|
Withheld
|
14,000
|
-
|
|
|
Discretion
|
0
|
0.000
|
6
|
Appoint auditors
|
For
|
202,543,129
|
>99.99
|
|
(Ordinary resolution)
|
Against
|
750
|
<0.001
|
|
|
Withheld
|
14,000
|
-
|
|
|
Discretion
|
0
|
0.000
|
7
|
Auditors remuneration
|
For
|
202,542,129
|
>99.99
|
|
(Ordinary resolution)
|
Against
|
<750
|
0.001
|
|
|
Withheld
|
15,000
|
-
|
|
|
Discretion
|
0
|
0.000
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alienmetals.uk, or contact:
|
Alien Metals Limited
|
First Equity Limited (Joint - Broker)
|
Bill Brodie Good, Technical Director
|
Jason Robertson
|
David Taylor, Company Secretary
|
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|
|
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
|
Novum Securities Limited (Joint - Broker)
|
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
|
Jon Belliss
|
www.beaumontcornish.com
|
Tel +44 (0)20 7399 9425
|
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396
|
|
Notes to Editors
|
Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.
In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.
