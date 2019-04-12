Log in
Alien Metals Limited : - Board Changes

04/12/2019 | 02:01am EDT

ALIEN METALS

 Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

12 April 2019

Alien Metals Ltd
(“Alien” or “the Company”)

Board Changes

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted exploration and development company, announces that Dennis Edmonds, Executive Chairman has tended his resignation from the Board with immediate effect and this has been accepted. Accordingly, Dan Smith, currently a Non-Executive Director, was appointed as Chairman with immediate effect. The Company’s strategy under its recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Peter Taylor and as outlined in its announcement of 18 February 2019 continues.

Dan Smith, Chairman commented “As a Board, we thank Dennis for his contribution in guiding the Company over the past year and wish him best for the future. We remain excited by our Mexican asset portfolio through which we are working to realise value for Shareholders.”

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited
Peter Taylor, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		 Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins
Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396		 First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson 
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to its acquisition led strategy, the Board has commenced a strategic review of the Company’s established portfolio of silver exploration projects in Mexico covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares, to identify opportunities for their development and/or monetisation.


© PRNewswire 2019
