ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

(ALGN)
ALGN Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts of Class Action Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/09/2020

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Align Technology, Inc. ("Align" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ALGN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Align securities between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/algn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information. Specifically the complaint alleges that: (1) defendants emphasized the growth and performance of the Company’s operations in China, the Company’s most valuable market after the United States; (2) these statements included describing the "huge market opportunity" and "tremendous growth . . . in China, in particular," and characterizing the Company’s increasing presence in China as "a big hit with our Chinese customers"; (3) these and other statements were materially false and misleading because they exaggerated the Company’s performance in China and omitted to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the Company’s products and the deteriorating sentiment of consumers in China towards the Company’s products; and (4) consequently, the price of Align common stock was artificially inflated to a high of more than $330 per share during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/algn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Align you have until May 1, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 821 M
EBIT 2020 691 M
Net income 2020 1 889 M
Finance 2020 681 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,42x
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,04x
EV / Sales2021 4,86x
Capitalization 17 733 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 294,50  $
Last Close Price 225,17  $
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Hogan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray Larkin Chairman
Emory M. Wright Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John F. Morici Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Global Finance
Zelko Relic CTO, Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-19.31%17 733
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.68%132 757
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.2.10%43 591
HOYA CORPORATION1.38%35 022
DEXCOM, INC.31.00%26 247
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-17.09%25 615
